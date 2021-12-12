Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, earnings, guild, and more details

The popularity of Free Fire has opened the doors for hundreds and thousands of players to take up content creation and streaming. Many have been extremely successful in their endeavors, gaining unprecedented growth.

Rishi Gaming, aka Rishi Kumar Agrawal, is a popular figure in the Indian community, accumulating over 3.83 million subscribers and 456 million views over the years. However, the user has amassed 40k subscribers and 8.162 million views in the last 30 days.

What is Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Guild details (Image via Free Fire)

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238. He is placed in Heroic in BR-Ranked, while in CS-Ranked, he is in Platinum 3. He is the leader of RG ESPORTS, whose guild ID is 61963969. The user’s stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has 19k frags in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Rishi Gaming has pitched in 8411 squad matches and has triumphed on 1523 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 18.10%. He has amassed 19578 eliminations which reflects a K/D ratio of 2.84.

He has featured in 216 duo games and holds a win tally of 2493 matches, obtaining a win percentage of 8.66%. With 5052 kills, the YouTuber sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.22.

At last, Rishi Gaming has played 1897 solo matches and turned 91 appearances into wins, which ensures a win ratio of 4.79%. Simultaneously, he registered 3106 kills while securing a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has not won a duo game (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has participated in 123 ranked squad games and translated 20 into victories, which roughly equals a win rate of 16.26%. Rishi Gaming has bagged 373 kills, holding on to a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Rishi Gaming has contested two ranked duo games and has zero wins. He has raked in one kill at a kill-to-death ratio of 0.5.

He has engaged in 5 solo matches and triumphed in 1 of these, leading to a win rate of 20%. He has retained a K/D ratio of 5.75, as his frags stand at 23.

Note: Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Income

Rishi Gaming's growth in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Rishi Gaming’s projected earnings from his YouTube channel range from $2K - $32.6K. The estimated yearly figures are reportedly between $24.5K and $391.8K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Rishi Gaming has been actively creating videos on YouTube for a few years now. He started with Clash of Clans and then switched to Free Fire, earning him a massive following. Rishi Gaming has 3.83 million subscribers, while the overall view count has crossed 456 million.

Edited by Srijan Sen