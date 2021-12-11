Kundan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, earnings and best videos (December 2021)

Kundan Kumar, otherwise known to his followers as Kundan Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber en route to 2 million subscribers. The player has been around for a few years now and boasts 242 million views at present with 1.9 million subscribers.

He releases interesting Free Fire videos regularly, which are well received by the community. Kundan Gaming has 80,000 subscribers and gained 5.925 million views last month.

An overview of Kundan Gaming’s journey with Free Fire

Kundan Gaming’s ID in Free Fire is 566158319, and he is not part of any guild at present. The stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Kundan Gaming has played more solo games than duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Kundan Gaming has converted 1,245 of the 3841 squad games into victories, which has earned him a win rate of 32.41%. He has managed 12,708 kills, leading to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.90.

The YouTuber has participated in 550 duo matches and registered 164 booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 29.81%. He has accumulated 1835 kills, while his K/D ratio stands at 4.75.

Finally, he has 1,474 appearances in the solo games and played better than his opponents in 130 of these, approximating a win rate of 8.81%. Kundan Gaming has also attained 2,075 frags, which sums up to a K/D ratio of 1.54.

Ranked stats

Kundan Gaming has played very few squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Kundan Gaming has played only a few games this season. He has three matches to his name in squad mode, but he has not yet secured a victory. He achieved three eliminations, converting to a kill-to-death ratio of 1.

He is yet to feature in the duo games while also participating in only one solo match.

Note: Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire statistics will change as he plays matches within the game.

Income

Kundan Gaming's progress in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

Kundan Gaming’s projected monthly earnings are within the range of $1.5K and $23.7K. Social Blade further reports his estimated yearly income from YouTube is $17.8K to $284.4K.

Popular videos

1) Free Fire Funny Wtf Moment - Garena Free Fire (Views – 17.77 million)

2) Close Eyes OneTap with M1887 Impossible Moment - Garena Free Fire (Views - 13.48 million)

3) Gifting Dj Alok to A Random Player - Garena Free Fire (Views – 13.20 million)

All three videos are shorts and were uploaded earlier this year.

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole criterion to determine the Free Fire player’s best video.

YouTube channel

Kundan Gaming has been uploading Free Fire videos on the channel since the start of 2019. However, he has found tremendous success in 2021 as he only had about 140,000 subscribers at the beginning of the year and now has more than 1.9 million subscribers.

Edited by Sabine Algur