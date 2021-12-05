5 best Free Fire skins to get with diamonds in December 2021

Garena Free Fire's in-game store has an assortment of item skins, gears, and character accessories. The availability of these customized items changes on a timely basis and keeps on returning to the store.

To acquire such item skins, players will need to have diamonds in their wallets to help make a swift payment. They can further explore the store to view skins for backpacks, loot boxes, weapons, pets, and more that are either a regular part of the store or available for a special event.

Garena Free Fire store: Best skins to buy with diamonds right now

1) Hellfire Falco

Hellfire Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Reborn and come back stronger!"

Available at 699 diamonds in the store, Hellfire Falco is one such pet skin that is breathtaking. It boasts a fiery design that uses colors like golden, yellow, red, and orange. Apart from blending the colors perfectly, Hellfire's flying animation gives an illusion of flames.

2) Volcano Loot Box

Volcano Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Items protected by layers of lava."

Volcano Loot Box is a pretty unique item that users can acquire for 399 diamonds. They can leave behind a miniature volcano with a glowing lava ball after ending a Free Fire match.

3) Cyber Bounty Hunter Motor Bike

Motor Bike - Cyber Bounty Hunter (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Everyone is a fan of futuristic-themed items in Free Fire, and the Cyber Bounty Hunter Motor Bike skin is probably the best option available for 899 diamonds. The black-colored bike has a unique design, with a glowing flow of lines in neon blue and violet colors. A nitro-like effect emanating from the bike's silencer adds to its beauty.

4) Cobra Guardian - Backpack

Cobra Guardian backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Your best companion"

One can purchase the Cobra Guardian backpack for 499 diamonds. It ranks among the best item skins that flaunt VFX. The red-colored cobra face continuously spews smokey venom, making it one of Free Fire's coolest item skins.

5) AK - Flaming Red

AK - Flaming Red (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Range: +

Magazine Size: -

A customized AK skin that flaunts red and gold is arguably the best AK skin in the store right now. The gun also showcases a flame-like VFX that adds to its beauty. One can acquire the elegant Flaming Red skin for AK through its weapon loot crates, and each one costs 40 diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

