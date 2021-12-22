5 best Indian Free Fire Esports players of 2021

2021 was one of the best years ever for Free Fire Esports scene, especially in India. In the country alone, we witnessed competitions with prize pools worth more than 3 crores INR. Let's take a look at the year's top five players of the year:

5 Indian Free Fire Esports players who stood out with their performances in 2021

5) Total Gaming Delete (Narai Yadav)

After a series of disappointing performances, Total Gaming added Delete to their roster in May 2021. The results started showing instant improvement as they won the Pro League Summer 2021. 'Delete' played a key role in this victory and was chosen as the MVP for the same.

He was also the MVP in the first week of the India Championship Fall 2021 where the team finished third.

4) Chemin Swastik (Swastik Madhukar Dushing)

Swastik of Chemin Esports (ex-4 Unknown) was the top fragger in the Free Fire City Open National finals and was also the MVP of the first week of Pro League 2021 Summer. He won the Titan Invitational, Snapdragon Conquest Open, VE Pro Invitational Season 1, and Esports Premier Series. Chemin Esports signed 4 Unknown Free Fire roster on October 21, 2021.

3) TSM JayYT(Jayesh Yadav)

Mr.JayYT has a promising 2021 as he was MVP in two tournaments (FFIC League Spring, Esports Premier League). After winning the Tri-Series, his team 'Sixth Sense' was signed by the international organization TSM. He was also a key contributor to the team's victory in the Esports Premier League 2021.

2) GodL Nivesh

Nivesh's performance this year has surprised everyone. This year, the IGL/fragger has played for three different teams before landing with the popular organization GodLike. He won the three-month-long Free Fire City Open and finished third in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. He was positioned third in the top fraggers list of FFIC Fall.

He also recently led his team to victory in the Villager Esports Pro Invitational Season 2 tournament where he was also among the top five players.

1) Orangutan Killer (Aditya Singh Sikarwar)

Orangutan Elite's fragger Aditya Singh Sikarwar aka Killer has been in stupendous form this year. He was at the front of the team and had the most kills in Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall split. He also had the most kills in the league stages of Free Fire Pro League Summer. He also gained second spot in the overall kill leaderboard of FFIC 2021 Spring.

In 2021, these players established themselves, and it will be interesting to see how their future will shape up in 2022.

