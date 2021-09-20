Total Gaming's "Delete" emerges MVP of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 1

The first week of league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall edition concluded yesterday. A thrilling start to the tournament saw all 18 teams giving it their all to prevail. Ultimately at the end of the league stages, two teams from each group will directly advance to the finals. However, the bottom four teams will not be eliminated and will have one more chance to qualify for the finals through play-ins.

FFIC Fall week 1 League standings (image via Garena Free Fire)

Total Gaming Esports' newest addition, Delete, was crowned as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the first week. Throughout the 12 matches he played, he inflicted 11,481 damage, an average of about 1000 damage per match. In total, he took 26 kills, and his kill-to-death ratio was 2.17. Delete accounted for half of all kills on Total Gaming. His team also topped Group A, beating teams such as Desi Gamers and Team Chaos.

Even though Total Gaming took two Booyahs on Day 1, they finished in fifth place. On the third day, when Group A and Group C faced off for the first time, Total Gaming struggled at first but finished the game with two consecutive Booyahs. The MVP for Day 3 was also Delete.

Week 2 league schedule of Free Fire India Championship Fall

1) Matchday 4 - September 24 (Friday) - Groups B and C

2) Matchday 5 - September 25 (Saturday) - Groups A and C

3) Matchday 6 - September 26 (Sunday) - Groups A and B

With their new lineup, Galaxy Racer Esports has the highest number of points, i.e. 37, and are toppers of Group C ahead of marquee teams like 4 Unknown and Team Elite. Meanwhile, PVS gaming is leading group B with 30 points. Their group mate TSM had a mediocre week and is fifth with 27 points.

FFIC Fall schedule (Image via Garena Free Fire)

With six matchdays left over two weekends, bottom-ranked teams will try to topple the league standings.

