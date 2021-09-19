Free Fire India Championship Fall Day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The first week of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded on an exciting note. Today, Group A and C competed against each other, where Total Gaming topped the points table with 31 kills and 71 points.

The team started slowly but came back with two straight booyah's in the last two games. They were followed by 4 Unknown and Galaxy Racer Esports, who had the same number of points, i.e., 71 but fewer kill points.

4 Unknown had 30 kill points, while GXR had 27. Team Elite was fourth with 70 points while Day 1's most successful team, Aura Gaming, was shockingly last with 21 points.

Top 5 players from day 3 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Total Gaming Delete scored 6303 damage and eliminated16 players to win the MVP prize, while Radhe Tkr accumulated the most damage with 8026.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Day 3: Match standings

Total Gaming Leads leaderboard on day 3 of FFIC League (Image via Garena Free Fire)

UG Empire won the first game of the day with 10 kills, with Javaboy alone taking six frags. With five frags, GXR took second place.

With 12 kills, 4 Unknown won the second round of Purgatory, with Radhetkr grabbing eight frags. Team Elite came in second with 10 frags.

Galaxy Racer won six frags in the third match, played on the desert map, where Tahir earned five frags. The second place went to UG Empire, while the third place went to 4 Unknown.

Team Elite won the fourth match of Bermuda with seven frags. The Desi Gamers' passive style earned them second place with two frags. Six frags put LR7 in third place.

Total Gaming won the fifth match of the day with eight frags. Through grenades, Delete was able to finish 4 Unknown, and then Arrow Gaming. He took six kills in the match.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Total Gaming with seven frags. They were followed by Desi Gamers and GXR with nine and seven frags, respectively.

Overall League standings

Week 1 League standings from FFIC Fall (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming and Desi Gamers are both leading Group A with 34 league points, and PVS Gaming and Blind Esports are leading Group B with 30 and 29 points, respectively. In Group C, Galaxy Racer stands at the top with 37 points, followed by 4 Unknown and Team Elite.

Also Read

After three weeks of play, the top two teams from each team will qualify for the grand finals.

It was a thrilling first week of the Free Fire India Championship Fall. The second week will begin on September 24, so teams who have performed below par so far can regroup and devise new strategies to come out on top.

Edited by R. Elahi