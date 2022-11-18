Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings to land more headshots in OB37 version

Free Fire MAX is one of the most well-known titles in the battle royale subgenre. In this game, players can alter a range of settings to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience. That said, they fiddle with the ones associated with sensitivity the most.

Players can quickly eliminate an opponent with a headshot using only a couple of bullets if their settings are ideal. This article offers the best sensitivity settings for players to use in Free Fire MAX's OB37 version to get more headshots.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal views. Players should arrive at an ideal set of settings by practicing on distinct sample settings and should use the mentioned ones only for reference.

Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for OB37 version to score more headshots

The ability to kill an adversary with a single bullet makes headshots extremely deadly. Players love landing shots to the head because these boost their kill and K/D numbers. They can keep their sensitivities on the higher side for auto headshots.

A proper crosshair location is essential for killing enemies with accurate shots to the head. It is advised that players maintain their crosshair position on a foe's head so they can shoot at their skull in succession and bring them down.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to use to acquire more headshots in Free Fire MAX:

General: 96-100

96-100 Red Dot: 92-96

92-96 2x Scope: 86-90

86-90 4x Scope: 64-69

64-69 Sniper Scope: 58-62

58-62 Free Look: 77-81

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX:

Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone. Tap on the settings icons in the right corner on the top of the screen. In the settings menu, look for the Sensitivity setting and click on it. Upon clicking the Sensitivity settings option, you can view different options for the general camera and other scopes. You can use the settings provided in this article and apply them in the game to enhance your chances of landing headshots.

Tips to increase accuracy of headshots in Free Fire MAX

1) Practice on the training grounds:

Players can take to the training grounds after adjusting their settings. This will allow them to practice aiming and can help them adapt to the new sensitivities as well as improve their muscle memory.

Aim-tracing drills can be used by players to increase their accuracy and headshot percentage. Gamers can also improve their automatic headshot techniques through certain drills, which will raise their K/D ratio.

2) HUD controls

Players have the opportunity to modify their HUD controls in FF Max, thanks to Garena. They can change the locations of various buttons, including those of shooting, crouching, and jumping. This will help them increase the damage done by headshots.

To improve grip and reflexes, gamers can switch from the standard two-thumb layout to a three-finger or four-finger claw one. Players can practice their aim and reaction timing by playing in 1v1 custom rooms with their teammates after modifying the HUD controls.

Poll : 0 votes