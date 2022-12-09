5 best Free Fire MAX Weapon Royales released in 2022

Free Fire MAX is a premium mobile battle royale offering from Garena. The title has amassed a huge audience, which is reflected by its massive number of downloads on leading app stores. It features many astonishing in-game cosmetics that players love to acquire and use in matches.

Weapon skins are one of the most beloved elements of the title. The developers have released a lot of amazing cosmetics via Weapon Royale so far. These enhance the overall looks and attributes of the guns, making them more powerful and effective in matches.

This article discusses the five best weapon royales released in Free Fire MAX in 2022.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

A look at the best Weapon Royale cosmetics released in Free Fire MAX this year

1) Duke Swallowtail AWM

Gamer always love sniper rifles for their capability to eliminate an opponent in a single shot. The Swallowtail is one of the best weapon skins for the AWM in Free Fire MAX.

The enhanced magazine's capacity and ability to fire quickly makes this cosmetic a perfect sniper add-on. The gun itself was first made available in 2020.

Here are the attributes of the weapon skin:

Magazine: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload: -

2) SVD - Swordsman Legends

SVD Swordsman Legends is one of the coolest-looking Free Fire MAX weapon skins. It comes with a purple and pink color theme that is very eye-catching.

The cosmetic improves the damage per hit and increases the overall magazine size of the gun, making it handy for players to add more bullets per round. The added damage makes the skin even more deadly, making it easier to knock down and eliminate enemies with fewer bullets.

Here are the attributes of the SVD Swordman Legends gun skin:

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

3) Famas - T.R.A.P.

The FAMAS T.R.A.P. is one of the most visually appealing gun skins in Free Fire MAX. Its red and yellow colored theme with flames looks fantastic. The cosmetic was made available in the store via the updates.

In the attributes, the skin enhances the range and average base damage of the weapon. With these features, players can wreak havoc on the battlegrounds and take down their opponents swiftly. The only con with the skin is the reduced reload speed.

Here are the attributes of the weapon skin:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload: -

4) M4A1 - Scorching Sands (AKA The Earth M4A1)

The M4A1 Scorching Sands is the second weapon skin made available by Garena in Weapon Royale this year. It comes with an impressive yellow and black outlook that looks very modern and unique.

The skin was initially released in August 2019 and has made various appearances at different events since then. In attributes, the cosmetic enhances the damage and fire rate, making the gun more stable in close-range gunfights as well as for long-range battles.

Here are the attributes of the weapon skin:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Magazine: -

5) Mechanical MP40

The Mechanical MP40 is one of the fan-favorite weapon skins in Free Fire MAX. It has a purple theme which looks amazing. The MP40 is one of the most dangerous SMGs in the game.

In the attributes section, the weapon gets increased damage per hit and range, making it suitable for both close-range and mid-range gunfights. However, players will have to suffice with a slower reload speed.

Here are the attributes of the weapon skin:

Reload Speed: +

Armor Penetration: ++

Movement Speed: -

