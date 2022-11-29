Free Fire MAX invisible names: Steps to create, tips, and more

Free Fire MAX is one of the top game titles in the battle royale genre. The game has more than 10 crore downloads on the Google Play Store with impressive ratings. Players are served with a fantastic customizable survival gaming experience where they can change various in-game settings.

Changing nicknames is one of the fan-favorite elements of the game. Players love to shift to trendy names to make their profiles look cooler. The invisible nicknames in one of the latest trends in Free Fire MAX, with players getting a hidden name in a few steps.

Learn how to use the Unicode 3164 technique for invisible names in Free Fire MAX

Players have created a fantastic method to quickly and easily obtain an invisible name in FF MAX. The trick requires basic internet knowledge and a rename card in the game. The excellent yet easy-to-learn Unicode 3164 technique allows players to create fantastic invisible names easily.

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the Unicode 3164 trick to get an invisible name in FF MAX:

1) Head to any browser and look for any trustworthy website with U+3164 character support.

2) Copy up to six or seven characters from the website, and paste them onto the notepad.

Copy the Unicode 3164 and the superscript of the other three characters (Image via Google)

3) After that, players can visit the page with Unicode characters for the Braille patterns by clicking on this link.

4) Create a pattern by arranging five or six characters from the notepad on top of one another.

5) Copy the generated name and paste it into the game when altering it.

After that, players can click on the confirm button while changing names. The new invisible name will start reflecting in a few seconds. Players can show the name to their friends and teammates to amaze them and teach them the invisible name trick.

Guide to changing names in Free Fire MAX

Garena has made it very easy for players to change their IGNs in Free Fire MAX. Players must only own a rename card and can easily change their nickname. Players can head to the shop to purchase a rename card priced at 390 diamonds.

Here is a simple guide to changing names in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

2) Head to the inventory to access a rename card.

3) If a rename card is unavailable, players can get one from the shop or guild store for 39 diamonds plus 200 guild tokens.

4) Upon purchasing the card, tap on it to get to the name change screen.

5) Players can add their desired names or names created from the Unicode trick and paste them into the box.

In the last step, click on the Confirm button to change the player's IGN to a new username.

NOTE: Since rename cards are expensive, players are urged to copy and paste the created names carefully. In the store, a rename card costs 390 diamonds. Those who alter their names regularly may do so once every 24 hours. Readers are also prohibited from using any name currently used by another player throughout the game.

