How to change Free Fire MAX names for cheap

Free Fire MAX offers extensive customization, which is something gamers adore. The title also allows gamers to modify their usernames to stand out from the crowd. In an effort to make their profiles more appealing, players often alter their in-game names (IGN).

However, the rename cards needed to change nicknames in the game are expensive. For this reason, players are always looking for less expensive ways to obtain the items. This article discusses some of the easiest methods gamers can use to change their names for cheap in Free Fire MAX.

Tips to change name in Free Fire MAX for cheap

1) Membership

Membership plans in the game (Image via Garena)

The first way to get a new name without spending much in Free Fire MAX is to purchase a membership plan. Garena has added two plans where you can get lots of Diamonds for a much lower price. The in-game currency is required to buy rename cards, which are available for 390 Diamonds per piece.

The first membership plan is a weekly one where you get all its perks for seven days. It is priced at INR 159. The benefits it offers are 450 Diamonds and other rewards worth another 450 Diamonds.

The second option is a monthly plan priced at INR 799. It offers 2,600 diamonds and other rewards worth 3,550 diamonds. Getting either plan is better than buying diamonds via top-up services to purchase rename cards.

2) Guild Store

How to purchase a Name Change Card from the Guild Store (Image via Garena)

The second method that you can employ to collect rename cards to change names in Free Fire MAX is using the Guild Store. It is a dedicated shop where you can redeem many exciting items like rename cards and weapon loot crates.

You can collect the amount of Guild Tokens needed to obtain these items by completing Guild Missions. You'll also need to upgrade your Guild level to get the offerings.

You can purchase a rename card from the guild store for 39 Diamonds and +200 Guild Tokens. Other than memberships and the Guild Store, you must keep an eye on in-game events where the developers offer many rewards, including rename cards, custom room cards, and much more.

Guide to changing name in Free Fire MAX

If you have a rename card, here's how you can use it:

Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone. Head to the inventory and look for a rename card. Click on it to get the option to add or paste a new nickname. Enter a new name in the box and click on the Confirm button to successfully switch to a new name.

The new nickname will be visible to other players in a few seconds. Players are advised to be careful while typing or writing their nickname in the name-changing box.

