Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular online gaming titles. Its excellent compatibility and superb graphics make it one of the genre's top earners. The developers of the game are always releasing new upgrades and adding amazing features to continue providing an engaging experience.

Over the years, Garena has added almost 30 new characters with unique skills. These abilities provide an advantage on the battlefield and are important to keep in mind when rank pushing.

Players can obtain characters with the help of diamonds and gold from the shop. This article discusses the five best characters to use in Clash Squad after the latest OB37 update in Free Fire MAX.

DJ Alok and four other great characters to use in Clash Squad mode after the OB37 update in Free Fire MAX

5) Xayne

Xayne is currently one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX, and her Xtreme Encounter skill is especially useful in the game's Clash Squad mode. The character received some significant buffs in the recent update that make the ability more effective.

The skill temporarily restores 120 HP, which decays over time. The player will also deal an increased 100% damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The effect is only active for six seconds. Players can improve the skill's attributes by upgrading the character. This will reduce the skill cooldown period to 100 seconds and increase the damage dealt to gloo walls and shields to 200%.

4) Chrono

Chrono is a well-known Free Fire MAX character based on footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The character has the Time-Turner ability, which allows the user to build a force field.

The force field can withstand up to 800 damage from opponents. Players can use the skill in open environments to protect themselves from an enemy ambush. The main disadvantage of the skill is that players cannot shoot at enemies that are outside the field.

3) Kenta

Kenta is another excellent character that players can choose to use in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode. The character was buffed in the most recent update, and his active Swordsman Wraith skill has become more devastating.

The skill allows players to build a 5 meter wide front shield, which can reduce up to 65% of damage from the front. The skill reset occurs when the user fires a shot and has a 120 second cooldown period. Players can level up their character to reduce the cooldown time to 70 seconds.

2) D-Bee

D-Bee is an excellent character to use in the game's Clash Squad mode. The character comes with a passive ability called Bullet Beats. The skill is useful for enhancing weapon accuracy, making it ideal for new players.

At its final upgrade level, the skill improves a player's agility or movement speed by up to 20% and accuracy by up to 45%. The increased movement speed and accuracy will help you eliminate more players, earn ranking points, and improve your K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the Free Fire MAX gaming community. The character can use the Drop the Beat skill, which helps restore health and improve movement speed.

With this skill, players can create a 5 meter aura and gain up to 5 HP per second for five seconds. Along with healing, ally movement speed is also boosted by 10%. Players can purchase the character from the store for 599 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

