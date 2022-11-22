30 best Free Fire MAX name symbols to use in 2022

Considered one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale games, Free Fire MAX offers a thrilling action-packed experience with excellent dynamics. Many new changes have been introduced by the developers, including the ability to modify names, HUD controls, and sensitivity settings.

The game has captivated players with stunning texts and symbols used by other members of the community, which gives them a feeling of superiority since their names stand out in the friend list and lobby. As a result, gamers can be seen hunting for trendy name symbols to use in their IGNs.

However, many inbuilt smartphone keyboards don't offer these unique symbols. Thus, players looking to use interesting names in Free Fire MAX should be able to find some unique symbols from the section below.

Top 30 best name symbols in Free Fire MAX

Here is a list of the 30 best name symbols for players to use in Free Fire:

1) ★ĐƗΔβŁØ★

2) ᴳᴳ°ʜᴇʀᴏ࿐

3) ﻬஐﻬᴍᴏʟᴛᴇɴﻬஐ

4) ╰‿╯乂ＴＥＲＲＯＲ乂

5) ᴾᴿᴼシ∂GAMER™

6) ༄ᶠᶠ-ƈʏɮօʀɢ

7) K░1░L░L░3░Я

8) ✿ＶＩＲＵＳ✿

9) ֆքɛƈȶʀɛシ

10) ×Ꮮ Ꮎ Ꮢ Ꭰ×

Players need to enter the desired names without any errors (Image via Garena)

11) ★ IVY•ᴮᵒˢˢ ★

12) ҂Ｓ∪ㄗ尺モ爪モ҂

13)꧁☬Sm0ke☬꧂

14) ╳ναмριяєѕ╳

15) ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭᎥᗝᑎ々

16)『ΛŁþнΛ』

17) ▒〄MR☆FIRE〄▒

18) ×‿×RED⁹⁹⁹

19) ╰‿╯COLD™╰‿╯

20) V̶ε̶η̶σ̶м̶〆

21) 父ÐØØM父

22) ❤ƠMЄƓƛ❤

23) 个NIGHTMAЯΞ个

24) ★彡ᴍᴀᴊᴇꜱᴛɪᴄ彡★

25) ☆丅Ꭵ丅ᗩᑎ☆

26) ××ΛQᴜΛ××

27) NØ ᗰᗴᖇᑕƳ

28) 【D3ad】

29) ᏟᎽᏒuS帝

30) 《1ṄV1Ṡ1ɮŁe》

Bonus Names for players to use in 2022:

1) DeDSh0T

2) ŞØỮLŞ

3) ᴅooᴍ

4) B∆Y

5) dεαd

6) ΞƦƦǾƦ404

7) ᴅᴀʀᴋșìďè

8) ᐯ丨匚ㄒㄖ尺Y

9) ꒒ꏂꇙꇙ

10) •༺DEAD༻•

11) Pαɾα

12) DΞFΞAΓ

13) Vented

14) ꧁ǤǾĐ₣꧂

15) ▀▄JINX▀▄

16) ۝ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ

17) ŁƐØ

18) ᏒᏋᏉᏋᏒᏕᏋ

19) ЩICҜΞD

20) мιѕєяу

21) ДЖIS

22) ßﾚεεd

23) ᴊᴀᴄᴋ♡

24) ֆɛȶ

25) 『K』『I』『L』『L』

26) ㄈ尺ØØҚ

27) Zⓔⓡⓞ

28) LØRD

29) ₣₳₸Ħ€℟

30) FĹΛḾĖ

Guide to changing the name in Free Fire MAX

The process of updating your IGN in Free Fire MAX is pretty simple. At a cost of 390 diamonds in the store, rename cards can be used by players who want to change their nicknames. Players that don't have enough diamonds can use guild tokens to buy rename cards from the guild store. One rename card is available in the guild store for 39 diamonds + 2000 guild points. A particular guild level, however, is required to unlock the rename card in the guild store.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing the name in Free Fire MAX:

Open the FF MAX title on your smartphone.

Head to the inventory or vault section to look for a rename card.

If the rename card is not available, players can purchase one from the shop section.

Upon purchasing a rename card, players can access it from the inventory.

Tap on the rename card to get the box to add a new name.

Type or paste the desired name in the box and click on the Confirm button to successfully change the name.

Players are recommended to be careful while typing or pasting their nicknames in the box. Since the rename card is an expensive item, not all players can afford it.

