5 best tips to improve K/D ratio and win rate in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is among the top gaming titles in the battle royale genre. The game has broken many records in terms of downloads and player base. Gamers from different age groups love the premium graphics quality and in-game stats features like K/D ratio and win rate.

A high K/D ratio signifies that the player has good aim and skills with which they can win more matches. With this, it is straightforward for players to push their tier ranks and get to the top positions on the leaderboards.

Use these suggestions to play Free Fire MAX and quickly improve the K/D ratio and win rate

5) Play with a regular squad

The fifth tip in Free Fire MAX for players to increase their kill count and win rate is to play matches with a regular squad. Players who play together for longer know each other's gameplay and can match their game style accordingly.

With a regular squad, players can have better coordination among themselves. It will help them to quickly communicate their opponent's positions and take them down much more rapidly.

4) Chose an excellent landing spot

The landing spot is crucial in increasing a player's win rate and K/D ratio. Players can choose their drop location based on their game style in Free Fire MAX.

Gamers with aggressive playstyle and suitable devices can land on hot drops where they will find many other players. Players with passive gameplay can land locations where fewer players prefer to come and can quickly loot and get kills to the final zones of the match.

3) Focus on loot

The primary function of Free Fire MAX is to get loot, including weapons and utilities like grenades and healing items. Players should focus on their loot and tactically eliminate their rivals.

Gamers can land on locations with a good knowledge of map terrains like ridges and buildings. They can take high grounds to keep an eye on enemies' movements and kill them in open areas.

2) Experiment with your sensitivity and HUD settings

The second tip players can use to improve their gameplay and get more kills is to customize their sensitivity settings and HUD Controls. Garena has added the option for players to change the sensitivities of the general camera angle and the position of buttons, including shooting, crouching, and jumping in their HUD. Gamers can change these settings to improve their aim and recoil control of different weapons.

Here are the best sensitivity settings players can use for more kills and increased win rate:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60-75.

2X Scope: 99.

4X Scope: 95.

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75.

1) Play more tactically

The best tip gamers can follow to get more kills and enhance their win rate in Free Fire MAX is to shift to more strategic gameplay. Players must avoid basic mistakes like rushing their opponents in open areas.

This is a significant reason players get eliminated quickly without getting enough kills and not winning the match. Use the TPP advantage, like covers of trees, buildings, and other dynamics, and then attack enemy players to rack up more kills.

