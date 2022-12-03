Create

100 best and unique guild names to use in Free Fire

By Rohit Singh Jaswal
Modified Dec 03, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Best and unique guild names to use in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire is among the most prominent names in the online battle royale gaming industry. The game has millions of downloads on leading app stores, with thousands of players enjoying it daily. The title features many cool features, like lots of maps and the ability to create guilds.

Guilds are a clan-like feature in the game where players can come together and play. They can upgrade their guild level to unlock cool and amazing rewards. However, gamers love to add stylish names to their guilds, which they can use in front of their username. Many are often attracted to join guilds that have better names.

This article discusses the 100 best and most unique names for players to use as their primary guild names in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India. Players from the country should avoid playing this title. They should be able to access their FF IDs through the MAX variant instead.

100 unique guild names to use in Free Fire

youtube-cover

Here is a list of the top 100 guild names for players to use in the Free Fire game:

  1. SƬIПY
  2. ℒ𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹
  3. ℳศfเส
  4. ŠTØŔM
  5. HΞΛDSH0T
  6. Çlöwn
  7. Uηκηοωη
  8. Fig𝕙ter
  9. Ðrสcմlส
  10. G𝓊ήήer
  11. Joψful
  12. ƧภiƤeя
  13. Mสyheϻ
  14. 乇χρℓσяєя
  15. ᖘresti𝕘e
  16. Iᴍ͢͢͢ϻortal
  17. Dคret0kiℓℓ❥
  18. ༺HAŦE༻
  19. STRØKE
  51. ꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂
  52. BØØS
  53. Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ
  54. 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙
  55. υηκηοωη
  56. 艾 STØÑÊR
  57. 艾B!t¢h
  58. k!||€r٭
  59. R U D R A٭
  60. ꧁•Leͥgeͣnͫd•ᴸⁱˢᵃ꧂
  61. 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗
  62. •Iᴍ Nɪᴋᴀ🌝🤘🏻•
  63. Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ
  64. 69बन्दूक वाली
  65. GARIB LADKA
  66. Špicÿ Girł
  67. तात्या बिछु
  68. иαиι ραяι𓊈
  69. 𒆜MAJ𒆜𓊉I
  70. Ŋterŋatııoŋal
  71. ǷwįȠçǯzx
  72. ⚡TheƑlαsh⚡
  73. ⓓⓞⓛⓛ父
  74. ★खलनायक★
  75. 父ßəʌʋtɣ Qʋɘɘŋ
  76. Ꭰ𐍂Λᴄ͢͢͢ᵘᏞ×͜×
  77. EviLDoeR×
  78. NiTeS
  79. बापッआया
  80. PSYCHO』
  81. Dark Horse
  82. Eagle Eye
  83. Devil
  84. PluTo
  85. PsYcho KiLLer
  86. G.O.A.T.
  87. GiANt KiLLer
  88. B055
  89. 4Lph4
  90. #SlaughTER#
  91. SplENdId
  92. MASter
  93. Omni-Man
  94. AQuAchAmp
  95. TenaciOS
  96. PheonixX
  97. buFF Guy
  98. kNIghT
  99. Storm-BreaKER
  100. The Invincible

Guide to creating Guild in Free Fire

youtube-cover

The FF gaming community has made guilds a significant component. Players adore joining well-known guilds to make new friends and teammates. There can be more than 20 members in a guild. Players can use either the free in-game currency, 5000 gold coins, or the purchasable currency, 1000 diamonds.

Here is a step-by-step guide to creating a guild in Free Fire:

  1. Go to the FF app on your phone and open it.
  2. In the right corner of the screen, locate the guild section.
  3. You can view various guilds or form your own in the game by clicking it.
  4. When you do this, a new dialog box with the option to add the guild's name, motto, guild badge region, style, approval process, level, and rank will display.
  5. You can select or complete these prerequisites, then click on the preferred payment option (1000 diamonds or 5000 gold coins), as appropriate.
  6. To successfully form a guild, select the chosen payment window and press the confirm button.

Once the guild establishment process is complete, players can extend invitations to other guild members. To recruit more members, they can also post guild invitations in the world chat. It will help them quickly complete guild missions and upgrade their guild level.

