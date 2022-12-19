How to fix Free Fire MAX login problem

Free Fire MAX is one of the top premium titles in the battle royale genre. The game features an immersive survival experience and high-quality graphics as well as engaging gameplay. That said, the title can sometimes offer a cause for annoyance.

Players often run into a problem where, while opening the game, they encounter the “Network Connection Error." This article discusses the best tips that you can use to resolve this login problem in Free Fire MAX.

Often, the issue only occurs on selected networks and gets resolved in a few hours. Still, if you are unable to access the title, you can apply the tips to resolve any login problems in the game.

NOTE: The title's servers are still up and running and have not been shut down for any reason by the creators. As a result, gamers can enjoy the many events that have been introduced to the Indian server.

Tips to resolve login problems encountered by players in Garena Free Fire MAX

1) Clear game data

The first tip that you can implement to fix the login problem in FF MAX is to clear game data. To do this, you can access Settings on your phone and head to the Apps section. After that, look for the Free Fire Max title and click on Storage, and then on the Clear Data button. This will clear the game data, which has a high probability of resolving the login issue.

2) Change Network Provider

The second tip that gamers can use to clear the Free Fire MAX login issue is to change the network service provider. For this, they can use other Wi-Fi or hotspot networks to connect the device to them. This will change the internet provider for the game, which will sort out the login issue, and players will be able to log in again.

3) Reinstall the game

Another tip that players can use to fix the login problem involves reinstalling the title. Gamers can simply uninstall the title, head to the Google Play Store, and search for Free Fire MAX. After that, they have to download the battle royale title and try to log in again.

4) Wait for a bug fix (patch)

Error on the screens of players (Image via Garena)

Players who are facing login issues and are unable to fix them can wait for officials to release a patch update. Sometimes, the problem occurs due to a bug that acts as a barrier between the client and the server. Thankfully, the developers can release a small bug update that resolves the issue so players can play their favorite battle royale title.

5) Restart the game

The last tip for players who are facing network issues and are unable to log in is to restart the game. Gamers can exit the title, check the Play Store for any updates released by Garena, open it again, and try logging in.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes