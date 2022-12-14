Free Fire Lite is fake, here's why

Free Fire is one of the most famous names in the battle royale genre. The game enjoys a huge player base and over 10 crore downloads on the Google Play Store. Regular updates and new content have helped the developers keep players well-engaged with the title and improve overall gameplay.

The game is also compatible with a wide range of devices. A new title called Sigma Battle Royale recently appeared on the Google Play Store. The game features a very low download size and low system requirements. Due to this, various content creators have labeled Sigma Battle Royale as Free Fire Lite. However, the game has been removed from the Play Store due to matching graphics and other elements.

This article discusses the authenticity of Free Fire Lite and all the information related to it.

Garena has not announced or distributed Free Fire Lite

Garena has not made any official announcements regarding the development or launch of the FF Lite title on any of its websites or social media handles. Hence, all the download links and games by the name of FF Lite are mostly fake or are from Sigma Battle Royale.

Sigma Royale is being dubbed FF Lite due to similarities in graphics and other dynamics. However, it is only an assumption, as the game has been removed from the Play Store by Google due to a breach of its Developer Policies. The game was only available for 1-2 days on the Play Store and has accumulated over 500k downloads.

Here is a step-by-step guide to installing Free Fire/Free Fire MAX on your device:

Install FF/FF MAX from Play Store (Image via Google)

Open Google Play Store on your device. Type FF MAX in the search bar and click on the search icon. After that, click on the FF MAX icon and tap on the install button to start the download procedure for the game. The game will get automatically installed on the device.

However, players must ensure to have at least 2GB of free storage on their device to ensure a successful installation. The game also requires permission which players can enable from the settings menu.

Here are the FF MAX minimum requirements:

Minimum device requirements

Processor: 1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor

1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor Operating System: Android 4.4

Android 4.4 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 1.5 GB

Recommended device requirements

Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor

2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor Operating System: Android 7

Android 7 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 2 GB

Players might come across various websites claiming to offer Free Fire Lite or FF MAX titles of 150-200 MB in size or less than that. However, most of these claims are false, and the files uploaded on the websites have a high chance of containing malware and other bad software.

Players are recommended only to use legitimate sources like Google Play Store or Apple iOS App Store to download games and other smartphone applications.

Gamers are advised not to download any of the APK links available on online websites on the internet. Many of these websites contain malicious links and viruses in APKs, which can increase the risk of getting exploited by hackers and losing important personal information.

