Fact Check: Is Sigma Battle Royale available on the Google Play Store?

The battle royale category is currently one of the most popular genres in the gaming industry, with many new titles being developed by various publishers. Sigma Battle Royale is one such recent entry with amazing graphics and engaging gameplay.

The game has received a lot of attention since it has features that are similar to Garena's popular gaming titles Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Sigma Battle Royale was made available as an early access application on the Google Play Store and has recorded over 500k installs. The similarities between both titles and the low download size made fans excited to try the game out. However, it was removed from the Google Play Store soon after its launch due to a breach of Google Play's policies.

Can gamers still download Sigma Battle Royale from Google Play Store?

Sigma Battle Royale has a very handy download size of 300 MB. Despite the small download size, the game has impressive graphics. After it was released on the Google Play Store, many were quick to make comparisons to Free Fire.

However, the game was allegedly breaching various guidelines and Google's developer policies. Due to this, it was removed from the Play Store and has not been reinstated as of yet.

Here's the Play Store link to the game's page (which isn't currently working): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.studioarm.sigma&hl=en&gl=TH

Players who visit the link will get an error stating that the game could not be found.

Gamers are advised against downloading Sigma Battle Royale from third-party websites. Many of the game files available on these websites contain malicious viruses that could potentially tamper with the user's smartphone and its data. This is risky because the modified app may even be able to access any personal information on the device.

Instead, they can try other gaming titles like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX, which are available on Google Play Store. Here is a step-by-step guide to download Free Fire MAX or PUBG Mobile Lite:

Open the Google Play Store on your device. Head to the search bar and type PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire MAX as per your choice. Click on the search icon and take a look at the results. Tap on the install button to begin the download.

Players must remember to have at least 2GB of storage on their device to successfully install the game they plan on downloading.

What is Sigma Battle Royale?

Sigma Battle Royale is a mobile game developed by Studio Arm Private Limited. The early access version of the game was previously available on the Play Store and reportedly reached over 500K installs within 48 hours.

The game is currently unavailable on the Play Store due to it allegedly having violated Google's Developer Program Policy. However, the APK for it is available on the internet.

Poll : 0 votes