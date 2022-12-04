Who is the developer of Sigma Battle Royale and why is the game being associated with Free Fire?

Having been released in 2017, Garena Free Fire is relevant among fans. The Garena-backed shooter became popular due to its engaging Battle Royale gameplay alongside various other in-game aspects. Due to similar reasons, a new BR game, Sigma, is getting the attention of many FF fans.

Many sources have reported that Studio Arm Private Limited is the developer of Sigma Battle Royale, but nothing has been confirmed about the firm besides its name. Despite different developers, fans are associating Sigma with Free Fire due to their uncanny resemblance in terms of graphics and other in-game aspects.

Sigma has been popularized as Free Fire Lite due to its identical in-game features

The reason why Sigma has been popular among the FF / FF MAX fans (Image via YouTube / Nipser)

Many fans and YouTubers, alongside some publications, have addressed Sigma as FF Lite, and the reason has already been mentioned earlier, i.e., the identical gameplay pattern and other features. Besides the in-game aspects, Sigma has a much smaller size of 280 MB from FF or FF MAX. Hence, it works better on most lower-end devices.

The similarities with the Garena-backed Battle Royale shooter also worked like a charm for Sigma after its release on the Google Play Store. After it became available through early access, the game reportedly reached over 500K installs within 48 hours.

However, Google removed Sigma after it violated the tech giant's Developer Program Policy.

The game is currently unavailable from the Play Store due to the violation of Google's Developer Program Policy (Image via Google)

Interestingly, the reason behind the game's non-compliance with Google's Developer Program Policy was similar to the one behind its popularity. The newly released BR game got removed from the Play Store due to its insane similarities with Garena Free Fire. However, following its removal, Sigma's APK file became available through multiple websites.

Although players can easily find the APK download link for Sigma Battle Royale with one Google search, one should avoid employing any unverified and unreliable source.

Downloading any modified APK file from any unauthorized source usually brings bloatware and malware to the devices. Moreover, it can put the device's data at risk.

One can download FF / FF MAX instead of installing Sigma's APK from an unverified source (Image via Google)

Hence, players can go for other options with Google Play Authentication. They can install Garena Free Fire or its MAX version by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Use the search box to get to the page of Free Fire or its MAX variant.

Step 3: Download the application by tapping the "Install" button on the Play Store page.

Step 4: Let the game install after the culmination of the download and launch it.

Step 5: Download additional update files for the OB37 version and log into the game using your preferred alternative. You can also go for guest login and bind your account to a specific platform later via the system settings.

Step 6: Tap on the screen to enter the game and enjoy the content.

Poll : 0 votes