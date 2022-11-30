What is Sigma Battle Royale and why is it getting popular among Free Fire players?

Garena launched its flagship battle royale game Free Fire in 2017, and it became an instant hit among fans. The target audience of the survival shooter was mobile gamers who used low-end devices, especially Android users. Thus, the game recorded over a billion installs on the Google Play Store.

However, over time the game became heavier, making many players with 2 GB RAM devices move on to the other lower-end options. Hence, a new game like Sigma Battle Royale, which offers an insanely similar gameplay experience and features like Free Fire at a size of 280 MB, has become a success among FF fans.

New Sigma Battle Royale, with a relatively lower download size, becomes an instant hit among Free Fire fans

As mentioned, Sigma, a new BR shooter, offers in-game features similar to Garena's title. A smaller download size of 280 MB makes it compatible with most lower-end Android smartphones.

Reportedly, the game was seen on the Play Store and even amassed around 500K installs within 48 hours of its launch via early access. However, according to multiple publications, Sigma allegedly breached Google's Developer Program Policy.

Here's the Play Store link for the game, which is not working now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.studioarm.sigma&hl=en&gl=TH

Google soon took down the game for not complying with its Developer Program Policy (Image via Garena)

The breach was due to identical features, which made Sigma look like an unauthorized "copy-cat" game of Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. However, the removal did not impact the title's popularity, as its APK download links are available on various websites.

Sigma Battle Royale's APK link is just one Google search away, and players can download the game from third-party sources without much hassle. However, downloading a file from an unknown and unauthentic source may lead to various repercussions, which may do more harm than benefit.

Why should one avoid downloading Sigma APK from third-party platforms?

Like most other Android applications, the APK of Sigma (or Sigma Battle Royale) became available on multiple websites after its removal from the Play Store. However, almost every website listing the download link to the new BR game is unauthorized and can put one's device data at risk.

Furthermore, many websites feature plenty of bloatware, which is another issue players should keep in mind and avoid downloading the APK from any arbitrary source. Instead, players can go for other similar games that have the Play Store authentication.

How to download the latest version of FF/FF MAX? (Image via Garena)

If players are interested in downloading Free Fire, they can follow the guide given here:

Step 1: Open the Play Store or App Store on your Android or iOS / iPadOS device.

Step 2: Fill in the name of the game in the search box and tap on the relevant results shown by the virtual application store.

Step 3: Tap the "Install" or "Get" button to initiate the download of the FF/FF MAX (OB37 version).

Step 4: Let the game be installed and launch it after installation.

Step 5: Download additional files, log in using your preferred method, and tap the screen to enter the game.

Poll : 0 votes