Fact Check: Is Free Fire Lite real?

Free Fire, a popular Battle Royale game compatible with low-end devices, reached the one billion download mark in the second half of 2021. The Garena-backed survival shooter is quite famous, which further resulted in the release of its MAX version (over 100 million installs in the Play Store) in September 2021.

However, recently, some publications and YouTube videos used the keyword "Free Fire Lite" for a brand-new game, which is trending among FF/FF MAX fanatics. The identical gameplay experience with similarities between the maps, weapons, HUD, modes, and more have further confused the fans regarding the availability of FF Lite.

Today's article will fact-check whether Free Fire Lite is real or not.

Garena has not released or announced Free Fire Lite

Sigma Battle Royale has received the tag of FF Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like any new release, developers or publishers make announcements before providing the players with a final product. So far, in FF Lite's case, Garena hasn't announced or released any lighter variant for their flagship Battle Royale game, as opposed to some claims on YouTube or anywhere else.

In reality, some publications and YouTube channels have tagged the game, FF Lite, as Sigma, a new Battle Royale title spotted in the Google Play Store. Players were able to download it via early access before Google removed it due to a violation of its Developer Program Policy.

The new BR shooter game bears some striking similarities to Free Fire in terms of different in-game aspects. The availability of almost the same maps and game modes besides identical weaponry and mechanics with lower-quality graphics earned it the tag of "FF Lite."

Google removed Sigma for violating its Developer Program Policy (Image via Google)

Interestingly, Sigma was available on the Play Store for almost 48 hours and accumulated around 500K installs before Google removed it. The reason behind the breach of Google's Developer Program Policy was Sigma Battle Royale's striking similarity to that of Garena Free Fire, which made the former look like a copycat attempt at making a BR game.

Although the game is not available on the Google Play Store, many APK links have surfaced on the internet. Players can find multiple results for the APK files of Sigma with just one Google search. These download links are available via third-party sources with any Play Store authentication.

Hence, players should not access these unauthorized links and avoid downloading the game from any unofficial source. The primary reason why one should avoid installing any application from any unauthentic source or website is riskier than players usually think.

Install FF/FF MAX or any other lower-end shooter game, which has the Play Store authentication (Image via Google)

Doing so may put the players' data on their devices at risk. Moreover, installing unofficial modified APK files also brings malware and bloatware, which becomes another problem considering the data security.

Hence, players can go for Free Fire or other low-end games in the Play Store instead of installing Sigma from a third-party source.

