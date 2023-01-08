How to get free diamonds for Free Fire Booyah Pass in 2023

Free Fire is amongst the biggest names in the gaming industry. The game has amassed a massive player base and millions of downloads worldwide. Gamers love to collect in-game outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetics.

Garena recently changed the Elite Pass to Booyah Pass which offers much better items and rewards. Booyah Pass is one of the best ways to get legendary rewards at a much lower price. Gamers are always eyeing methods to grab free diamonds to get their hands on the Booyah Pass and receive their desired rewards.

This article discusses a guide to getting free diamonds in the Booyah Pass of Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid installing the game. They will be able to access their FF ID via the non-restricted MAX variant.

Ways to get free Diamonds and purchase Free Fire Booyah Pass

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The best way to get free diamonds in Free Fire is with the help of Google Opinion Rewards. The application is made available by Google on the Play Store and is free to download. Gamers are required to complete in-app surveys that reward them with real cash to their linked Google Play account.

Players can collect sufficient money and redeem it to get free diamonds. They can head to the in-game diamond store and then use their google account to purchase free diamonds and acquire their favorite Booyah Pass.

2) Custom Rooms

The second tip players can follow to purchase the Booyah Pass with free diamonds is to participate in online custom rooms. Gamers can find lots of YouTubers who host daily custom rooms and reward the winner with amazing prizes like Elite Pass, diamonds, and much more.

By participating in these giveaway custom rooms, players can gain competitive experience and can register for official tournaments from Garena. These tournaments offer bigger prizes and various other perks.

3) Booyah Application

The Booyah app is developed by Garena and is available for free on leading app stores. The app features lots of events released by developers where gamers can participate and win exciting rewards. Those looking to get free diamonds can also register on the app and complete the tasks given in the event to be eligible to receive the rewards.

These events offer rewards like rare outfit bundles, weapon skins, and diamonds. Players are recommended to link their Free Fire account with the app to receive them directly in their vault.

4) GPT Applications

The fourth tip that players can follow to get free diamonds and purchase Booyah Pass in Free Fire is to use GPT applications. These GPT (Get Paid To) apps offer lots of in-app tasks like completing surveys, watching videos, and downloading other apps to get points. Users can use these points to redeem gift cards for the Google Play Store and other platforms.

Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are the two leading names in the GPT category. Players can head to the Play Store to download these apps for free, earn points and get their desired items in the game.

