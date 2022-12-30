Free Fire December Elite Pass: How to get free Badges (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX is a fairly popular name within the battle royale genre. Garena's premium game has even broken records in terms of the total number of times that it has been downloaded. The developers constantly release new cosmetics with regular updates and events to make the gameplay even more enjoyable.

As such, the Elite Pass is one of the cheapest ways to obtain exclusive items in-game and its badges are of great importance, allowing players to use them to upgrade their Elite Pass ranks and obtain free rewards. This article provides a quick guide on how to redeem free badges in Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX.

How to get free Elite Pass badges in Free Fire MAX today

Garena recently released an amazing event that allows players to obtain free badges in the game. These badges are essential for players who want to redeem certain items in the Elite Pass.

Presently, FF MAX offers two different types of Elite Passes for players. The first option is the Elite Pass, which costs 499 diamonds, while the second is the Elite Bundle, priced at 999 diamonds. Based on their requirements, gamers can purchase either of these options and redeem premium items like legendary outfits, gun skins, and much more.

With Season 55 being the very last Elite Pass, the developers have made it free for everyone in the game. This means that players don't have to spend any diamonds to purchase this month's Elite Pass. Starting next year, the Elite Pass will be replaced by the Booyah Pass, which features more rewards and other items. Here are the major rewards available in the Season 55 Elite Pass:

Wizard of Blizzard Bundle

Witch of Glacier Bundle

Snow Broom Skyboard

Tuk Tuk – Cyan Iceworld

Cyber Frost Jacket

MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard

Plasma–Drowning Blizzard

Icy Dash Backpack

Agile Boxer Emote

Winter Climb Backpack

Bad Hat Loot Bo

The event began on December 30 2022 at 04:00 am and will end on December 31 at 11:59 pm.

Given below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete this event and receive free Elite Pass badges in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open the FF MAX title on your device.

2) Head to the Events section and click on the 'Get more EP Badges' event.

3) Players will now see the required tasks that must be completed to receive the reward.

4) Select any map in the BR section and simply play a total of five matches.

5) After playing five matches in the BR mode, players can redeem 15 EP badges from the relevant Event tab for free.

Best Elite Pass bundles to ever release in Free Fire MAX

1) Blazing Scarecrow Bundle

The Blazing Scarecrow bundle is one of the most visually appealing bundles in the game. It was available in the Season 39 Elite Pass and is fairly popular for its generally flashy design and interesting Head item.

Here are all the items included in the bundle:

Blazing Scarecrow (Head)

Blazing Scarecrow (Mask)

Blazing Scarecrow (Top)

Blazing Scarecrow (Bottom)

Blazing Scarecrow (Shoes)

2) Sakura Bundle

Presently, the Sakura Bundle is one of the rarest Free Fire MAX bundles. This outfit bundle was part of the inaugural Elite Pass season of the game and has been re-released multiple times in the game.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

