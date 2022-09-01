5 best Elite Pass bundles to have ever released in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the top-notch gaming titles in the battle royale genre, thanks to its eye-catching dynamics. Gamers are served with an exciting survival experience they can enjoy on different maps and modes.

Outfits are one of the most beloved elements in the game, with players eyeing Legendary bundles to collect. Elite Passes are a great way to collect many rare outfit bundles.

However, users are required to purchase the Elite Pass to receive the outfit bundles as elite rewards.

Sakura and four popular Elite Pass bundles in Free Fire

5) Doomsday Raider Bundle

The Doomsday Raider Bundle is one of the best-looking outfit bundles in the title. It has a magnificent appearance with an army man-like look to complete the attire.

The outfit is excellent for rank pushers as they can ambush enemies with the grass-like color of the outfit. The bundle was available in the Season 22 Elite Pass in Free Fire.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Doomsday Raider (Head)

Doomsday Raider (Mask)

Doomsday Raider (Top)

Doomsday Raider (Bottom)

Doomsday Raider (Shoes)

4) Digital Girl Bundle

Digital Girl is one of the most visually attractive bundles on the list. The developers released it in the Season 6 Elite Pass in 2018.

The bundle is famous for its bright purple theme with cool headgear. Players are eagerly waiting for the developers to release the bundle again in any of the events in Free Fire.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Digital Girl (Top)

Digital Girl (Bottom)

Digital Girl (Shoes)

Digital Girl (Head)

3) Blazing Scarecrow

The Blazing Scarecrow is one of the newest outfit bundles to be included in Free Fire's best Elite Pass bundles list. It has a flashy appearance with an extended top that comes with a cap of its own.

The bundle was made available in the Season 39 Elite Pass. Its most attractive feature was the flames coming out of the suit, which looked very cool.

Here are all the items included in the Season 39 Elite Pass bundle:

Blazing Scarecrow (Head)

Blazing Scarecrow (Mask)

Blazing Scarecrow (Top)

Blazing Scarecrow (Bottom)

Blazing Scarecrow (Shoes)

2) Hip Hop Bundle

Hip Hop is one of the funkiest bundles available as an Elite Pass reward. It was initially introduced in the second Elite Pass in Free Fire.

The outfit bundle is famous for its pinkish theme and gangster look. Gamers can often be seen requesting the developers to re-release the outfit bundle in the title.

The bundle consists of the following items:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

1) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is one of the oldest and rarest outfit bundles that came in an Elite Pass. It was available in the inaugural season of the game.

Users love using different parts of the bundle to show off to their teammates and friends. The pack has only been released a few times since its first availability in 2018.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

Note: The choice of the bundle in Free Fire varies from user to user, and the article below represents the writer's opinions.

