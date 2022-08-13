5 rare Free Fire bundles like Red Criminal (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX is a premium title available for battle royale enthusiasts. The game has gained a massive amount of popularity with its HD graphics and immersive gameplay. More than 50 players land on the same island and battle it out to become the ultimate survivor.

To make the gameplay even more amazing, the developers have added lots of interesting outfit bundles. Players can get some of these bundles for free and can purchase others with the help of gold coins or diamonds.

The Red Criminal bundle is one of the most famous bundles released in the game. This article discusses five rare bundles that are similar to the Red Criminal bundle in Free Fire MAX.

Sakura and four other rare bundles in Free Fire MAX like Red Criminal

5) Bunny Warrior

Bunny Warrior is a rare outfit bundle in Free Fire MAX. The bundle was initially launched in the Draw a Bunny event in 2019 and was released into the game again in October of the same year for Indian players.

The bundle sports a blue and pink theme and turns the player's character into a formidable mammal. The outfit boasts a muscular chest with bunny headgear and pink trousers.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

4) Zombified Samurai bundle

The Zombified Samurai bundle is another bundle that has become rare over time. The bundle was introduced in the Zombie Samurai Summoning in 2019 and has been released in a few other events since.

The bundle is famous for its headgear, which resembles a demon with red horns and long gray hair.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Zombie Samurai - Mask/Head

Zombie Samurai - Top

Zombie Samurai Bottom

Zombie Samurai Shoes

3) Mars Warclasher bundle

The Mars Warchlasher Bundle is one of the newest additions to the outfit bundle section in Free Fire MAX. The bundle has amazing legendary items players love using in different maps and modes.

The bundle offers great customization options. Players can change its colors and create great outfit combinations. They can redeem the bundle from the Rampage Ascension event available in the events section.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Mars Warclasher - Head

Mars Warclasher - Faceprint

Mars Warclasher - Mask

Mars Warclasher - Top

Mars Warclasher - Bottom

Mars Warclasher - Shoes

2) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is a fan favorite bundle in Free Fire MAX. The bundle was introduced in the first Elite Pass of the game. Items from older Elite Passes are considered to be extremely rare as not many players own them. The most attractive feature of the bundle is the Way of the Bushido (Top), which is used by many Free Fire MAX content creators and pro players.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The Hip Hop bundle is arguably one of the coolest bundles in FF MAX. The bundle features an awesome pink color theme with unique headgear and a mask.

The bundle was released in the second season's Elite Pass and has made its way to the game on a few other occasions. Players are eagerly waiting for the developers to release the bundle once again.

The bundle consists of the following items:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes

Note: This list is based on the writers' opinions.

