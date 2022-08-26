5 best outfits to have ever released in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX features a plethora of amazing in-game elements. These features include special characters with unique skills, upgradable weapon skins with extra perks, and much more. All these special items make the overall gameplay even more immersive.

The developers also release various Legendary and Epic outfits in new events and updates. Players love to get their hands on these outfits and add them to their collections. In the lobby, they can show off their cool outfits to their teammates and friends.

Criminal Bundle and four best outfits ever released in Free Fire MAX

5) Guardian Angel

The Guardian Angel set remains one of the prettiest outfits in Free Fire MAX. The bundle is suitable for players who prefer playing with female characters.

The outfit has a white theme and offers the look of an angel. Users can purchase it for 499 diamonds from the store.

The in-game description reads:

"No matter what happens, I'll be fighting right by your side."

4) Tricky Jolly Bundle

The Tricky Jolly outfit bundle was part of Garena's collaboration with the famous K-Pop band, BTS. The costume features a green theme with other cool dynamics like flames in the eyes of the character and an awesome-looking hairstyle matching the outfit.

The costume was a part of the six outfit bundles available in the event that started on 25 March and ended on 23 April in Free Fire MAX.

It contains the following parts:

Tricky Jolly bundle (Head)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Faceprint)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Top)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Bottom)

Tricky Jolly bundle (Shoes)

3) Thunder Electrified Bundle

The Thunder Electrified outfit bundle is one of the most stylish-looking options in the game. It was made available in the Luck Royale event called the Hurricane Royale.

The event was released in February. The outfit's most attractive feature is its animated hairstyle, which has a glowing effect.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Thunder Electrified bundle (Head)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Mask)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Top)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Bottom)

Thunder Electrified bundle (Shoes)

2) Golden Ghost Bundle

The Golden Ghost Bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The second-last outfit on this list is the Golden Ghost outfit bundle. It features a shiny golden theme with a yellow outlook. The outfit was unveiled through an Incubator Luck Royale called the Ancient Haunters Incubator.

A total of four outfits were made available at the event. However, the golden costume was the coolest and most expensive among all the choices. The outfit looks elite and has animated hair, which makes its overall look even more impressive.

The bundle contains the following parts:

Golden Ghost Bundle (Head)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Faceprint)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Top)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Bottom)

Golden Ghost Bundle (Shoes)

1) Green Criminal Bundle

The Green Criminal outfit bundle is one of Free Fire MAX's best and most sought-after costumes. It has a huge fan base, mainly for its bright colors and legendary mask.

The outfit was initially released in a special event called Raider Spin in 2021. Gamers were able to make spins with the help of diamonds and redeem the outfit with a special spin with increased chances of getting the outfit bundle.

They eagerly await the developers to rerelease the outfit in the game.

Note: The Free Fire MAX skins and bundles mentioned above are not listed in any particular order, and the list reflects the author's personal opinions.

