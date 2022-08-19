How to use Free Fire Help Center to report missing items, hackers, negative diamonds, and other issues

Free Fire, one of the most renowned names in the battle royale genre, has registered millions of downloads and has broken many records in the gaming community. Players love to experience fast-paced action survival matches with dynamics like different weapons, utilities, colorful outfits, and much more.

Garena has introduced an impressive Help Center system where users can get any significant issues related to the game addressed. These problems mainly include getting killed by hackers, not receiving certain in-game items, bugs while topping up diamonds from the store, etc.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to using the Help Center to report missing items, hackers, negative diamonds, and other issues in Free Fire.

Free Fire Help Center: Everything you need to know

Garena has made it easy for gamers to report any of these issues, including technical, payment, and other game concerns, on its Help Center platforms. They can visit the site and get their problems quickly resolved.

Here is a quick guide to using the Free Fire Help Center:

1) Open any browser on the smartphone and browse the Free Fire Help Center website. Players can click here to do so.

2) Open the official website link and click the submit request button.

3) It will ask them to log in with their Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, or Twitter accounts.

4) Login with the preferred account, and it will take users to a new screen where they can report their issues.

5) They are required to select their region and add their FF Player ID, In-Game Name, and Type of Request.

6) In this type of request option, gamers get various options where they can select their issue and report it. The options are as follows:

Payment Issue

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

7) Readers can also attach proof, including a screenshot of the issues they faced, to get them resolved much quicker.

How to report hackers in FF Help Center

Players who have encountered hackers in any Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches can report them to the Help Center to get their accounts banned. For this, while submitting a request, users are required to select Hacker Report under the Type of Request option.

After that, they can select the type of hack the cheater used to eliminate them in the match. They can choose from the following list:

Diamond Hack

Head shot only

Location tracker/Map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Roads

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack

Vehicle Hack

Wall Hack

Readers are also required to attach a video proof of the hack as screenshots are not of that much use to the Help Center team.

Every day, Garena bans thousands of accounts of gamers who are cheating with this reporting system to promote a fair gameplay environment. It helps all players get equal opportunities to showcase their skills on the battlefield and enjoy the game.

