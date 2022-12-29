List of Free Fire characters released in 2022

Free Fire is a popular gaming title in the battle royale genre, with a huge playerbase and millions of downloads on leading app stores. Its developers often release updates that feature new maps and characters. This year has seen quite a few entities being added to the title.

FF characters play a crucial role in terms of gameplay, as they have unique abilities. These special powers help increase in-game stats, such as the K/D ratio. This article lists all characters released by Garena in Free Fire in 2022.

Free Fire characters launched by Garena in 2022

1) Iris

Iris (Image via Garena)

Iris is a powerful character that has the Wall Brawl ability, which is useful for players when they're trying to uncover an enemy's location. This skill allows the user to mark the foe's Gloo Wall and penetrate it to damage adversaries. This ability is helpful in catching the opponent off guard.

2) Luna

Luna (Image via Garena)

Luna's character has the Fight or Flight skill, which is useful for gamers to enhance the weapon's firing rate. Moreover, when the player hits an opponent, the gun's fire rate will be converted into a movement speed boost. This ability is very helpful in improving movement speed and eliminating enemy players more quickly.

3) Leon

Leon (Image via Garena)

Leon is among the best characters for modes like Clash Squad. He has the Buzzer Beater skill, which is a healing ability. It allows players to recover HP after engaging in combat. This can be useful in getting an extra health boost and fighting enemy teams.

4) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Garena)

D-Bee is another great addition to the character list in 2022. This entity has the Bullet Beats skill, which has become popular within the gaming community. It enhances mobility by five percent and accuracy by 20 when the player is firing while moving.

5) Thiva

Thiva (Image via Garena)

Thiva is a great choice for players who prefer to play the Support role. This is because the character comes with an ability called Vital Vibes, which helps reduce rescue time and recover a certain amount of HP in five seconds after a successful rescue.

6) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is an ideal alternative for players unable to purchase DJ Alok in the battle royale title. The character offers the Healing Heartbeat skill that allows gamers to create a 3.5mm healing aura. Once inside the healing zone, the player and their teammates have a three HP regeneration rate. The user and their allies can also self-recover in this zone if they are knocked unconscious.

7) Otho

Otho (Image via Garena)

Otho comes with the Memory Mist skill, which is widely used by players to know an enemy player's position during a match. The ability forms a memory mist when a foe is eliminated and reveals the positions of other nearby adversaries. Players can convey the enemy positions to their teammates, making it easier to take them down.

8) Kenta

Kenta (Image via Garena)

Kenta's character features an amazing ability called Swordsman Wrath. The skill is useful in blocking damage caused by an opponent's bullets coming from the front. With this ability, players can reduce the damage taken from opponents and eliminate them faster.

9) Homer

Homer (Image via Garena)

Homer features an interesting skill ideal for aggressive players in Free Fire. Senses Shockwave is an ability that restricts opponents' movement to a limited position, allowing the player to take them down. The user of skill is capable of releasing a drone to the nearest frontal adversary, causing a five-meter diameter pulse burst that slows enemy movement and their bullet speed.

10) A-Patroa

A-Patroa (Image via Garena)

A-Patroa is a one-of-a-kind character in Free Fire. This is because the entity lacks any particular skill. Instead, players have four open ability slots, from which they can use to build their combo.

11) J. Biebs

J. Biebs (Image via Garena)

J. Biebs' Free Fire character is inspired by popular singer Justin Bieber. The entity has the Silent Sentinal skill, which uses EP to block damage dealt by opponents. With its help, gamers can utilize their EP to ensure they have a better chance of survival, as well as taking out foes in Free Fire.

12) Tatsuya

Tatsuya (Image via Garena)

The Tatsuya character offers a fantastic skill called Rebel Rush, which improves the overall movement speed of the in-game player. This ability enables the entity to move forward at a rapid pace. Free Fire players also have the option to use the character's skill multiple times, which is very handy on the battlefield.

