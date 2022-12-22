Best Free Fire nickname styles in 2022

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic gaming titles in the battle royale genre. The game has gained millions of fans worldwide with its premium-quality graphics and immersive customizations. Gamers love to make changes to their IGN or nicknames to make them look more significant and eye-catching.

In Free Fire, nicknames are extremely important for capturing individuals' personalities and playstyles. Gamers may also separate from the crowd by choosing the most original and pertinent names. The inbuilt keyboards on lots of smartphones only offer a few cool symbols and other stylish characters. Due to this, players look for various typefaces and symbols while creating their FF nicknames.

This article lists the best nickname styles for one to use for their in-game characters in Free Fire.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They should play the MAX version instead. Also, the nicknames in the above list are solely chosen by the writer.

List of 50 most stylish Free Fire names in 2022

Here are the top 50 nickname styles for players to use as their IGN in the game:

ßãđßóÿ SOUL々MORTAL ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx Hydra. | dynamo ꧁༒ᶜʳᵃᶻʸBoy༒꧂ ＨＳ╯ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ ᴮᵒˢˢ⚔●Lᵉᵍᵉᶰᵈ Badbøy ᏴᎡᎾᎢᎻᎬᎡˢᵟᵁᴬᴰ ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４ ✿ ᴍʀ ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ 亗 ✿ BADGE ⁹⁹ ᶫᵒᵛᵉ°᭄♡ᏴᎾY࿐° J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ 亗『LEGEND』亗 Ǥąภgรteℝ 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la 『Tʜóʀ』 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶 Ƙɨηǥ༒ ꧁Rąngeℝ꧂ ⧼∂ємση⧽ HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓ Black 444 Pushpa VS. KING ❤️ ⓥ RINKU FF Ⓥ ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬＦＦ亗 BOBY 友 ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐ 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐ STAR•ＬＡＮＺ Single boy⁹⁹ 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ♛LegenNight♛ ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂ ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ℓєgєи∂ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆ ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡ ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢ ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

BONUS Free Fire nicknames for players

Here are a few more zany nicknames:

☠︎खूनी दरिंदा☠

༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄Aིkαຮh࿐

༺KiLLeR༻

CREW❄️Ŧﺂℜۼ•❄️

ᴺᴸsᴇᴠᴇɴ°ᴵᴰ

꧁❀Ꮇ🅐Ꮋ🅐Ꮶ🅐Ꮮ❀࿐

꧁༒ⓁⓊ☬ⒾⓈ༒꧂

༒•B□Y•ℓєgєи∂༒

乂°☆ƊΞvιⓁ☆°࿐

★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々दलाल ☯.

Ꮮᴀғᴀɴɢᴀsᴀʟᴀ★

ᴏᴘ ɢᴀᴍᴇʀ ʏᴛ

ιмραятιαℓヅ

亗Bꜱ Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !!

░M░O░H░A░N░B░O░S░S░

✿Ɱའ.ʀᴀʜᴜʟ★࿐

☬乂J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰乂☬

˙·٠•●༒☬Pꜱʏᴄʜᴏ Kɪʟʟᴇʀ☬༒●•٠·˙

❖Sʜᴏᴋᴀᴛ᭄ᴮᴼˢˢ

तेरी मौत

░K░U░N░A░L░

Rᴅx𒆜ᴅʏɴᴀмo࿐

✰ɢσdᬊ᭄Кιℓℓєя᭄

╰ˣ⁴ˢ╮SKYL✿RD

ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★

꧁༒𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓱༒꧂

★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ

❦Sorry To Kill❦

Vɪᴘᴇʀ巛Vᴇɪɴꜱ

᭄ＲＯＭＥＯ➳

Guide to changing nickname in Free Fire

Enter any of the names provided above into the text field (Image via Garena)

The steps to change the nickname in FF are as follows:

Open the Free Fire title on your smartphone. Look for a rename card in the inventory or vault. Players can purchase a rename card from the in-game store for 390 diamonds. Upon purchasing, tap on the rename card to get the window for adding a new name. Paste or write the desired name in the box and click on the Confirm button to shift to a new nickname in the game.

Gamers should be careful while writing or pasting the new name in the rename change box. Each rename card is priced at 390 diamonds, approximately 300-400 INR.

Those who cannot afford a rename card can join a high-level guild where rename cards are available in the guild store. Players can purchase one rename card for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens from the guild store in the title.

