Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 1: Price, rewards, how to get, and more

After retiring the Elite Pass system in Free Fire MAX, Garena has introduced the Booyah Pass and an even better set of rewards, which include a gun skin, a Gloo Wall skin, and more. The first season is already live and will be available throughout January 2023.

Like its previous counterpart, the Booyah Pass offers incredible value to gamers in the form of cool rewards. However, you must upgrade the pass using diamonds to enjoy all the perks.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 1 kicks off on the Indian server

The long wait has finally come to an end with the release of the first iteration of the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass. Titled Fumes on Fire, it kicked off on January 1, 2023, and will be accessible until January 31, 2023.

Similar to the previously available Elite Pass, the Booyah Pass gives players the opportunity to collect free rewards, but they are relatively insignificant.

You have to upgrade the pass in order to acquire all the rewards. There are two options - Premium for 499 diamonds and Premium Plus for 999 diamonds. The former allows you to upgrade the pass up to level 120, while the latter lets you take the pass up to level 170. Additionally, the Premium Plus variant instantly provides a head start of 50 levels.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass rewards

Some of the rewards included in the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass are as follows:

Fumes on Fire Pet Choice Crate and Trogon – Color Dust (7d) at Level 1

Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 6

Evil Emoji Parachute and Motorbike – Color Boom at Level 10

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 15

Cutie Emoji and Evil Emoji Banner at Level 20

Tricking Bomb Loot Box and Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 30

Cutie Emoji and Evil Emoji Avatar at Level 40

Retro Tech Top and Bang Bang Bundle at Level 50

Grenade – Mischief Town and Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 70

Evil Emoji Skyboard at Level 80

Evil Emoji Backpack and Trogon – Color Dust (24h) at Level 90

Hidden Blast Bundle at Level 100

BP S1 Crate at Level 105

BP S1 Crate and Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 110

BP S1 Crate at Level 115

BP S1 Crate and Trogon – Color Dust (10d) at Level 120

BP S1 Crate at Level 125

Pan – Color Dust at Level and Trogon – Color Dust (20d) 130

BP S1 Crate at Level 135

Gloo Wall – Mischief Town and Trogon – Color Dust (20d) at Level 140

BP S1 Crate at Level 145

Trogon – Color Dust and BP S1 Crate at Level 150

Steps to upgrade the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 1

Step 1: Access the Booyah Pass section in the battle royale title by clicking on the icon on the main screen.

Step 2: Select the Upgrade option and then click on the button below the preferred variant to complete the payment.

Step 3: Once the pass is upgraded, you have to complete in-game missions to earn XP and level up, so you can receive all the rewards.

The pass provides many attractive rewards, including outfits, gun skins, the Gloo Wall skin, and other themed cosmetics.

