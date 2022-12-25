Best methods to get Free Fire MAX Diamonds for free

Whether you want to change your name or buy new cosmetics in Free Fire, Diamonds are essential. The developers present (top-up) events on a regular basis, providing gamers with good value for money when they're buying the in-game currency by offering additional freebies.

However, even then, many players find it difficult to acquire Diamonds to fulfill their desire to obtain attractive cosmetics regularly. Thus, a vast chunk of gamers look for alternatives to spending real-world money on getting the currency. Fortunately, the developers offer a few ways to acquire Diamonds free of cost.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire. They may engage in the MAX version, which is on the list of banned applications.

Ideal methods for getting Free Fire MAX diamonds free of cost

Redeem codes

Redeem codes are one of the many methods that players can utilize (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem codes are 12/16 characters long and are designed to be used through the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. Garena releases these for particular servers to commemorate a special occasion or celebrate a specific esports event. The codes provide everything available within Free Fire and can even offer the premium in-game currency.

Garena recently hosted a Countdown to Light Fest livestream for Free Fire MAX India server, offering attractive rewards, including new codes every hour that could be used to get Diamonds.

However, one should always use redeem codes as soon as possible due to their short validity and high demand. Moreover, these are limited to a particular server and cannot be used globally. New codes are often offered in the game, and gamers should take advantage of them to get Diamonds.

Advance Server

Advance Server also provides a chance to get diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Server is a special client Garena releases before rolling out an update. It is essentially a test space for new content and features before their implementation in the global version of the game. This helps developers ensure the best gaming experience.

In the Advanced Server, one can test out the new content. They can also provide feedback in addition to reporting any problems they might encounter during the testing phase. The developers run a bounty hunting program, rewarding users for reporting bugs and glitches.

Gamers can head to the official Advance Server website and sign in to their accounts. Subsequently, they can click the Bug Report button and inform the developers of their findings. While this method does not guarantee free Diamonds, they stand a chance of receiving them.

Events

Crates in events like Friends callback can give free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Events are at the core of the Free Fire experience, with developers providing tons of new activities to players. This keeps everyone hooked to the battle royale title, courtesy of tons of attractive rewards, including appealing cosmetics.

Over time, Garena has incorporated several events into the game that have provided the opportunity to get free Diamonds. Among notable additions to the Free Fire MAX Indian server are multiple callback events that offered crates as rewards. These items provided a chance to win thousands of Diamonds free of cost. Such events are not always active in the battle royale title, and you should not skip out on them if they are added to your server.

Besides the three methods mentioned earlier, one can utilize several other legit applications, including Google Opinion Rewards, Mist Play, and more. Essentially, these involve completing a set of tasks to get rewards.

Use of mods will lead to permanent bans (image via Garena)

That said, players should be careful never to engage in any unfair means of getting the premium currency like Diamond mods, hacks, or any other third-party application. These do not work. Moreover, using them will lead to a permanent ban, as the usage of such tools is against Garena’s policy. The developers have a strict policy against the employment of third-party applications. Thus, these unfair ways of getting Diamonds can land players in serious trouble.

