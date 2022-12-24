Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: APK download, Activation Code, and end date

The introduction of the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server has reignited the community's enthusiasm, as they have finally caught a glimpse of various features that will likely be included in future updates. Amongst the new introductions are a mystery character, a new pet, and many other improvements to make the battle royale title more engaging.

Essentially, the Advance Server is a separate game client that's released a few days before the update for the purpose of testing out various features and changes. This exclusive client is only accessible on Android devices and can only be accessed by users with an Activation Code.

Read on to learn more about the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server, its download link, Activation Code, and more.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server APK is available on the official website

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server commenced on December 23, 2022, and will remain open for access until December 30, 2022. During this phase, you can download the APK from the official website and install it on your device to enjoy the game's new features.

The timeline for the current Advance Server (Image via Garena)

However, you will need an Activation Code to gain access to this client. The only way to obtain it is through the Advance Server registration process on the official website. You may follow the instructions to register yourself and potentially receive the code. If you're lucky enough to get it, subsequently download the APK file from the website:

Step 1: First, access the Advance Server website and sign up using Facebook or Google.

Either one of these social media accounts must be linked to an existing Free Fire account for the process to occur. If not, an error message will pop up on the screen.

Step 2: You will be redirected to a form where you have to input an active email address and click the 'Join now' button.

By following these steps, your application will be sent, and you will receive an Activation Code if you're accepted.

Download the APK only after receiving the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After receiving the code, click the Download APK button to commence the download.

Step 4: You should install the file once the download is complete. It should be noted that you must toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option if it hasn't been done previously.

Click on the guest button and set up an account (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Open the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server and sign in as a guest. Set up your account by selecting your expertise level and nickname.

Step 6: Enter your previously obtained Activation Code in the dialog box to access the client.

If you still haven't received an Activation Code, you can use one from the list here. You will have time until the conclusion of the server (December 30) to enjoy and try out all of the newly added features. Players can provide input and feedback about the Advance Server's content while reporting bugs and glitches as well.

New features in Free Fire OB38 Advance Server

The mystery character in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Some of the most important features of the OB38 Advance Server are:

New mystery character

New Kactus pet

Skyler ability adjusted

Communication enhancements

BR and CS mode improvements

Game mode improvements

You can learn more about the features here.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to download or play on the Advance Server. Instead, they may wait for the new features to be available in the MAX version with the upcoming update.

