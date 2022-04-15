5 best Realme phones for playing Free Fire in 2022

Realme has a plethora of great phones capable of running Garena Free Fire, which was the most downloaded mobile game in January 2022. Since Garena Free Fire is banned in India, players have turned to Free Fire MAX, available only on the Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX is a graphically improved version of the game with advanced effects and animations. It may require a more powerful device compared to the older game; thankfully, Realme has you covered.

Top Realme phones you can play Free Fire on this year

5) Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT 5G (Image via Amazon)

Cost: Rs. 37,999/Rs. 41,999

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8/12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.43 inch, 2400x1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP

Storage: 128/256GB

This was the company's 2021 flagship phone, also known as the "flagship killer," given its price. It offers premium specifications while being half the price of its competitors.

However, it does not have certain features, such as waterproofing and wireless charging. That said, it still remains a great, well-rounded phone in 2022.

An AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120hz increases its appeal, and its high-end specifications ensure the gaming experience is as flawless as it can be.

4) Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 (Image via Amazon)

Cost: Rs. 31,999/Rs. 35,999

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 8/12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.62 inch, 2400x1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP

Storage: 128/256GB

A very similar phone to the previous one, the Neo 2 comes with a few changes in specs.

Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, the phone has a lot of performance to offer and comes with an admirable cooling system that will help sustain performance over long gaming sessions.

The phone also has a bigger battery of 5000 mAh, and its fast 65W charging makes it a convenient phone to have.

3) Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 9 Pro Plus (Image via Realme)

Cost: Rs. 24,999/Rs. 26,999/Rs. 28,999

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM: 6/8/12 GB

Display: 90 Hz, 6.4 inch, 2400x1080p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Storage: 128/256

The Realme 9 Pro+ is the best model in the 9 series and is a fine mid-range option. The MediaTek chipset is more than capable of handling Free Fire. It also has a unique feature, a color-changing back panel that can turn from blue to red upon exposure to UV light. This is the phone to go for if you're on a tight budget.

2) Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 (Image via Realme)

Cost: N/A

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8/12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.62 inch, 2400x1080p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Storage: 128/256 GB

This phone's design has more in common with the older Realme GT than its sibling, the GT 2 Pro. Released earlier this year, it has one of the best specs and can run Free Fire easily and do a lot more.

1) Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro (Image via Realme)

Cost: Rs. 49,999/Rs. 57,999

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8/12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7 inch, 3216x1440p

Main Camera: 50 MP

Storage: 128/256 GB

GT 2 Pro is Realme's first real flagship phone with top-notch specs and an impressive QHD+, LTPO AMOLED display. Although it doesn't have waterproofing or wireless charging, it does have the fastest chipset currently on the market. If you decide to go for the 12 GB variant, you'll be the proud owner of one of the fastest phones on the market. Needless to say, running Free Fire is a piece of cake for this phone.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh