5 best gaming phones for Free Fire MAX under 15000 INR

Free Fire Max is a graphically intense game created by Garena in which players join a match with others and attempt to kill them all to become the lone survivor. Such titles necessitate a huge display screen to show every map detail and a solid battery to let participants play for extended periods.

There are various gaming phones on the market ideal for multiple games.

Five excellent gaming devices for Free Fire Max under 15000 INR

5) Samsung Galaxy M21 (Cost: 12999 INR)

It's one of the most recent additions to the Galaxy M series of low-cost gaming phones. The Exynos 9611 SOC, which can deliver good game performance, and the 6,000 mAh battery are the Galaxy M21's key characteristics.

Clash of Clans, Free Fire Max, and Clash Royale are some of the best apps to play on this phone. In addition to being an excellent gaming phone, the Galaxy M21 has a triple camera setup that can take good photos even in dim light.

4) Samsung Galaxy M12 (Cost: 13499 INR)

Deccan Herald @DeccanHerald



#Samsung



deccanherald.com/business/samsu… The new Samsung Galaxy M12 handset comes with 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600p) Infinity-V screen with support for a 90Hz display refresh rate. #Samsung GalaxyM12 The new Samsung Galaxy M12 handset comes with 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600p) Infinity-V screen with support for a 90Hz display refresh rate. #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyM12deccanherald.com/business/samsu…

This is another Samsung phone excellent for gaming that comes at a reasonable price. The 6000 mAh battery backup lets gamers play games for an extended time.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of the top gaming phones due to its Octa-Core processing and 6.50-inch display screen. It comes with two RAM options for users to select from.

3) Poco M4 Pro 5G (Cost: 14999 INR)

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is a low-cost smartphone with a 6.6-inch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 processor, and a 5000 mAh battery. This makes it suitable for graphically demanding games like Clash Royale, Free Fire, and BGMI.

Aside from being a superb gaming phone, the 50 MP camera makes it a good photography phone.

2) Redmi Note 10S 64 GB (Cost: 14999 INR)

Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 Redmi Note 10S Pricing for India



INR ₹14,999 - 6GB+64GB

INR ₹15,999 - 6GB+128GB



Sales start 18th May.



Redmi Smart Watch will be available for INR ₹3,999 starting May 25, 2021, 12:00 noon across Mi Website, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. Redmi Note 10S Pricing for IndiaINR ₹14,999 - 6GB+64GBINR ₹15,999 - 6GB+128GBSales start 18th May. Redmi Smart Watch will be available for INR ₹3,999 starting May 25, 2021, 12:00 noon across Mi Website, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. https://t.co/P2CsRIIpxx

The Redmi Note 10S 64 GB comes under the 15000 range and is an excellent gaming phone, best for games like BGMI and Free Fire MAX. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 5000 mAh, and 6 GB of RAM, making it perfect for any game lover.

1) Redmi 9 Power (Cost: 13999 INR)

It is another budget gaming phone with 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 6000 mAh battery. These features no doubt make it one of the best gaming phones ever released by Redmi.

It is one of the few gaming phones that comes with other crucial features like a good camera and display screen.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer