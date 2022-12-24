Free Fire OB38 Advance Server features: New mystery character, Kactus pet, gameplay changes, and more

The OB38 patch update for Free Fire and its MAX variant is expected to roll out in the first half of January 2023, but the Advance Server has gone live today, December 23. Players who have successfully registered for the test server phase of the OB38 version can get the Activation Code and APK client to witness the new content.

The new Advance Server has brought tons of new additions and adjustments that may or may not arrive in the OB38's final version. The developers have added a mystery character, a pet, Battle Royale mode features, Clash Squad match additions, and various other in-game optimizations via the OB38 Advance Server (December 2022).

OB38 update: All new additions and optimizations in the latest Free Fire Advance Server

New mystery character

New Mystery Character in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The OB38 Advance Server has implemented a new addition in the character section. The new FF/FF MAX mystery character showcases an impressive active ability named Shape Splitter, allowing gamers to spawn a 150HP mannequin that will autonomously travel for five seconds. One will have to use the ability again to teleport to the dummy's position.

The mannequin will get destroyed after it's used, while the players will be able to mislead their opponents successfully. After using the ability once, the effects will take 110 seconds to restore. However, if they upgrade the ability to its maximum level, the cooldown will decrease to 60 seconds, which is decent compared to other active ability characters.

New pet - Kactus

Kactus is the name of the newest pet addition in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The developers have added a new adorable character companion, by the name of Kactus, that players may see in the final version. The name of the new pet's skill will be Self-sufficient, and it will assist gamers in restoring EP.

Kactus' Self-sufficient will take effect when a player stays unmoved for eight seconds. Initially, they will receive 10 EP, which they can expand to 100 points. However, post the latter mark, Kactus' effects will not work.

New reworks to Skyler's ability

Skyler's ability got reworked (Image via Garena)

Garena has reworked Skyler's ability Riptide Rhythm for the OB38 Advance Server. His ability can damage five gloo walls within a 50-meter range by unleashing a sonic wave, while the deployment of each gloo wall increases HP, starting with four points.

However, developers have increased the number of gloo walls damaged by the sonic wave from five to six. Thus, the minor tweak has made Skyler a deadlier character in Garena Free Fire.

Battle Royale updates and optimizations

New "Loot Radar" feature in BR mode (Image via Garena)

The Battle Royale mode has received some updates and adjustments after the latest Advance Server program. Here are the features that one might be able to notice in Free Fire:

Loot Radar - Automatically searches for nearby supplies and marks them on the map every 25 minutes.

New Gloo Wall mechanism - Automatically receive a gloo wall maker at the beginning of a match that replenishes the gloo wall.

New loading page in BR mode.

New Revive feature in BR solo mode.

Optimized driving experience in BR mode.

New CS mode features

New character buffs in Free Fire's CS mode (Image via Garena)

The developers have introduced two new additions to the Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire:

Character Buff in CS mode – Allows enhancing the skills of a character after players choose a buff at the start of a round.

The shift of the final safe zone in CS Mode (for a certain distance).

Other in-game additions and adjustments

Weapon Glory Leaderboard (Image via Garena)

Besides the new features mentioned above, Garena has implemented the following gameplay adjustments in Free Fire:

Better in-game communication with optimizations to in-game cooperative experience with quick messages, drag-and-drop pin button on some icons, and more.

More color tags for teammates visible on the screen.

Weapon Glory leaderboard.

Two sets of preparedness plans (before entering a match) featuring loadout items, character abilities/combinations, and pet skills.

Optimized Zombie Hunt mode.

Adjustments in Big Head mode.

These updates and adjustments are now live in the OB38's test server, but some might not be a part of the final update that is expected to launch next month.

