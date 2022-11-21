Free Fire OB38 update expected release date, Advance Server registration, and more details

Garena has released periodic updates to Free Fire, gradually introducing new features to improve the quality of its offering. The current OB37 version was released just a few days ago, and the update is significant in every way, bringing changes to characters and guns as well as changing the pace of the matches.

The game's updates are released on a regular basis, every two months. As a result, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Free Fire OB38 update will be delayed. Nonetheless, given the specific pattern, players can predict the upcoming release date with a high degree of accuracy.

Probable details of Free Fire OB38 update and its Advance Server

The Free Fire OB38 update is expected to be released on January 10 or 11, 2023. This is based on the fact that several previous updates were released either the day before or on the day of the completion of the ongoing Clash Squad Season.

Clash Squad Season 16 will end on January 11, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Season 16 began on November 16, 2022, and will conclude on January 11, 2023; based on this pattern, the above provided is the most logical. A lengthy period of maintenance is unavoidable on the day of the update, and the game will remain inaccessible.

Some patch features will be available to players quickly as the developers release a special application called the Free Fire Advance Server ahead of its official release. The client is currently only available on the Android platform, with servers serving as a testing ground for new features.

The timeline for the previous OB37 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server is usually available two weeks before the actual update. As a result, users can expect to see the OB38 Advance Server in late December or early January.

Garena has also placed some restrictions on who can access the client, and only those with an Activation Code can do so. Individuals must register on the official website, which opens a few days/weeks before the Advance Server launches. As a result, users may be able to register in December 2022.

Activation Code is mandatory for accessing the client (Image via Garena)

There is no workaround for the need for an activation code, and only those who have one should download the APK once it is available on the website.

Furthermore, the Advance Server website is currently inaccessible, but the developers plan to reopen it in the coming days.

It is critical to emphasise that the dates listed above are only estimates based on the update pattern used in previous patches. As of now, no official word on the next update has been issued. Garena will announce the Free Fire OB38 update in a few weeks.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from installing or playing Free Fire. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications. It is also updated with the same features on the same day as the regular version.

