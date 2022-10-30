How to get Free Fire Activation Code for FF Advance Server

Free Fire is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. Boasting a huge following across the globe, gamers from different age groups enjoy the title daily. Garena adds new features and other add-ons with each new update, making the game even more fun and interesting.

Almost everyone is aware of the Advance Server, which is released before the official rollout of any update. The server is a great way to test new features before they are globally released.

Those who have the accessibility to the activation code can report any of the remaining bugs and glitches to the developers. It helps in removing these bugs, making the update more user-friendly.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to getting an activation code for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Step by Step guide to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code

An activation code is vital to opening the advanced server and checking out the new features. However, there are limited slots in an advanced server and only a few users get the activation code and the chance to test the new additions.

You can copy the Activation Code and use it to unlock the Advance Server APK (Image via Garena)

Users must remember that there is no other way to get their hands on the activation code other than registering on the official website. Any of the other websites claiming to provide activation codes might be fishing for the user's personal information, including their ID and password to FF account.

Here is a quick guide that players can follow to get an activation code for Advance Server:

To get the activation code, users must register themselves on the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can access the page by clicking on this URL. On the website, users have the option to sign up with either their Google or Facebook accounts. Gamers are recommended to use their primary login account for Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. After that, the user will be asked to fill out a form where their name, contact number, and email address will be required. Upon filling out the form, the user will get a screen with the option the Join Now option. Players are required to click on the Join Now button to successfully register for the Advance Server.

Details must be entered into the text field to register for the server(Image via Garena)

After that, players can wait for the officials to send them the activation code for the Advance Server. If the user is lucky and gets the activation code, they need to open the Free Fire Advance Server website and log in with the same account used before.

This time, the website will have a download link to install the game client, where they can test new features and report bugs.

Upon installing the APK file, players can enjoy the game with new features. They can find bugs and glitches and report them directly to the developers. It is also a great way to get free prizes, as developers reward users for reporting major bugs. The latter may receive special outfit bundles and diamonds for their troubles. The rewards and diamonds are sent to the user's Free Fire account.

