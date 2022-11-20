5 best Free Fire weapons to use in Clash Squad mode after OB37 update

Free Fire and its MAX variant have become well-known among the masses for their Battle Royale mode, which offers plenty of exciting features. Besides the BR matches, Clash Squad is another much-loved game mode of FF and FF MAX due to its fast-paced gameplay featuring close-range combat.

However, excelling in CS matches is relatively easy if players have a good command over their movement and weaponry. Moreover, it is also essential to equip the guns that suit the close-quarter scuffles that take place during the Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX Clash Squad matches.

Clash Squad in Free Fire: Best weapons to choose in the fast-paced 4v4 mode

Unlike battle royale, players buy weapons in the CS mode using the money they acquire during combat. In the first round, they can only go for pistols, but afterwards, they can choose a gun that suits the types of fights that take place in Clash Squad matches.

Here are the top five Free Fire weapons that one can use in Clash Squad mode (OB37 version):

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

1) UMP

Attributes:

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 74

Range - 24

Reload Speed - 59

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 91

Armor Penetration - 54

UMP is the most balanced SMG in the in-game lineup, which makes it an obvious choice for both medium and close-range scuffles in Free Fire. It offers suitable ratings for movement speed, armor penetration, reload speed, firing rate, and damage, which make it easy to handle for anyone in CS mode.

2) M1887

Attributes:

Damage - 100

Rate of Fire - 40

Range - 15

Reload Speed - 43

Magazine - 2

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 79

Armor Penetration - 28

If players wish to excel in CS matches, they must master the shotgun category in Garena Free Fire. The M1887 is the best option if they already have a decent experience handling shotguns. Gamers using this gun will only need one shot on target to eliminate an opponent due to its "100" damage rating.

3) M1014

Attributes:

Damage - 94

Rate of Fire - 39

Range - 10

Reload Speed - 31

Magazine - 6

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 60

Armor Penetration - 0

Another shotgun on this list, the M1014, is an absolute beast due to its massive damage rating. Thus, players only need to get their one or two shots on target to attain a kill.

Although its range is not that impressive, gamers will not require it in Clash Squad matches, where most of the action happens at shorter distances.

4) Groza

Attributes:

Damage - 61

Rate of Fire - 58

Range - 77

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 52

Movement Speed - 63

Armor Penetration - 34

The Groza is an excellent assault rifle to carry in any in-game mode, as its balanced stats make it a powerhouse. Having high damage and decent movement speed stats, the gun is surprisingly stable during short and mid-range battles. Thus, during Clash Squad matches, players can it pick up for its overpowered abilities.

5) Bizon

Attributes:

Damage - 54

Rate of Fire - 75

Range - 20

Reload Speed - 41

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 17

Movement Speed - 91

Armor Penetration - 0

The Bizon arrived in the game via the Free Fire OB35 patch and instantly became a favorite weapon for many due to its exceptionally high movement speed rating.

Offering a decent magazine alongside a massive fire rate, players can pick the Bizon, which is tailor-made for close-range fights. Besides the mentioned stats, the damage rating of 54 is a bonus in Clash Squad matches.

