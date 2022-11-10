Free Fire MAX OB37 update features, official release date, and more

Ever since November commenced, Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players have been eagerly waiting for announcements from the developers. The OB35 was rolled out in July 2022, and the OB36 arrived the same year in September. The developers are now expected to schedule the release of OB37 in November 2022.

Garena has confirmed that the upcoming OB37 patch will hit the Free Fire and Free Fire MAX servers in mid-November 2022. Apart from the official release date of the new update, officials have also revealed the main highlights of the upcoming patch.

Free Fire MAX OB37 update to roll out in mid-November as Garena confirms the main features

The new update is coming out on November 16 (Image via Garena)

Garena has scheduled the official release of the game's next update on November 16, 2022. Like previous versions, the upcoming patch will likely follow a designated release schedule, which means that the game will be temporarily taken down for a maintenance break before the update gets implemented.

Additionally, Garena hasn't revealed the release time, but the update will likely follow a similar schedule as the previous ones. For example, Indian fans can expect Free Fire MAX to get the update option from 9:30 am IST onwards, and the game is usually made playable after a short maintenance period.

Apart from the release date for the OB37 update, Garena has made some big announcements regarding new additions and optimizations to the game in the November patch. Here's a list of the same:

New pet - Arvon

Arvon (Image via Garena)

As spotted by many in Free Fire Advance Server, Arvon will be arriving in the OB37 update. The upcoming pet will have a skill named Dinoculars, which allows the owner to locate enemies within a specific range regardless of whether they are moving or not.

The good news is that the upcoming pet will be made available for free. Garena has confirmed that players won't have to spend diamonds to obtain the new pet in the game.

New weapon and item - Trogon and Portable Human Launcher

Trogon and Portable Human Launcher (Image via Garena)

Trogon was seen in Advance Server as a part of the shotgun category, while Portable Human Launcher was teased as a trampoline grenade. Both will be vital additions to the game as the Portable Human Launcher will allow gamers to quickly travel across the map. Trogon will feature two impressive fire modes: Shotgun and Grenade Launcher.

Weapon Mastery System

Brand new Weapon Mastery System (Image via Garena)

Many fans spotted the Proficiency feature under the weapons section of the Free Fire MAX Advance Server. It showcased the player's mastery over each gun while also indicating their preferred options. The Proficiency feature will be officially called the Weapon Mastery System, and it will list the player's favorite guns and provide Mastery rewards.

Football in Social Island

A football-themed Social Island mode (Image via Garena)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is arriving later this month, and almost every other popular title has introduced a football-themed event or game mode. Garena has followed suit with the "Football in Social Island" in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, which is a confirmed addition in the OB37 update.

A new PvE mode - Zombie Hunt

New PvE Zombie Hunt mode (Image via Garena)

Another confirmed addition to the game is the new "Player vs. Enemy" mode filled with zombies. The new Zombie Hunt mode will feature multiple zombie waves and a final boss that players will have to defeat to claim victory. Zombie Hunt will have various other features, including respawns and supplies & weapons from vending machines.

Poll : 0 votes