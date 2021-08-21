5 tips to win Clash Squad matches easily in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is famous because of its Battle Royale mode, but its Clash Squad mode has also garnered a solid fan base over time. In Free Fire's famous multiplayer mode, players are pitted against one another in 4v4 combat.

Each match in Clash Squad mode is fought over a small area and constitutes multiple rounds. The team winning a higher number of rounds is declared victorious. However, the in-game competition has made it tough to get Booyah in CS mode.

Players need to focus on factors like skill-set, character choices, decent weapons, team support, and more in a CS mode game in Free Fire.

Free Fire Clash Squad mode: How to win the 4v4 mode with ease

5) Character choice is crucial

K is excellent for Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

There are specific characters that suit a particular playstyle in Free Fire. Hence, players should make their character choice for the CS mode considering that in mind.

CS mode is fought over closely-packed areas. Hence players often use aggressive strategy rather than defense. Characters like Alok, K, A124, Jota, Wukong, etc., are suitable for the mode.

Additionally, gamers can use multiple skills on one character through suitable combinations (One active and three passive abilities).

4) Try to win the first round with skills

Players should train hard to sharpen their skills (Image via Free Fire)

The initial round is more dependent upon movement and survival skills than weapons. Generally, players don't have enough cash to purchase a decent weapon in the first round.

Hence, gamers should sharpen their skills and make full use of their character abilities to win the first round. A round victory means more cash to purchase a better weapon in the next round.

3) Choose a decent weapon combination

Gamers should use their weapons wisely (Image via Free Fire)

Clash Squad mode lets players choose weapons and other equipment of their choice before each round. If they have enough cash, they should make decent choices that suit close-range fights.

SMGs and shotguns should be preferred over other weapons due to their short-range capabilities. Players can specifically go for weapons like Mag-7, UMP Thompson, MP5, M1014, etc.

2) Team support and coordination are a must

Squads should be well-coordinated in CS mode (Image via Garena)

Since players often adopt rush play styles in Clash Squad mode. Hence, team support and coordination are most crucial in CS mode.

Coordination is hard to find among random squads, so players should play with their regular team or friends to get better assistance.

1) Focus on surviving more than killing

Survival is essential to win a game in Free Fire (Image via BrOkEn JoYsTiCk/YouTube)

In Clash Squad mode, players should prioritize survival over killing enemies during each round. If players can survive early setbacks and fight through each situation, they can ultimately overpower the opponents.

Players should also focus on winning an individual round rather than the whole match. That way, they can play each round with less pressure.

