5 best Free Fire characters with active ability in August 2022

Characters are one of the core aspects of Free Fire, and their significance has continued to climb in the battle royale title. They are equipped with special abilities that may assist players in getting an advantage over their opponents while competing in a match.

These characters' abilities can be broadly divided into two categories: active and passive. While users have to activate the former, the latter's effects are always on. Generally, active ones are more effective than passive counterparts when compared individually.

The characters' abilities are at the lowest levels, and Free Fire players can further level them up to get the maximum benefit.

Note: The choice of character is entirely subjective, and the list of the best Free Fire characters with active abilities reflects the writer's opinion. Moreover, the list is in no particular order.

K, Alok, and other Free Fire characters with the best active ability

5) A124

The ability disables enemy's skill activation Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 releases an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables foes' skill activation and interaction cooldown. The duration of these effects is 20 seconds, and they can be activated after a cooldown of 100 seconds.

The ability "Thrill of Battle" is ideal for causing chaos on the battlefield. Without the requisite abilities, the opponent will likewise be at a disadvantage. Thus, before charging in with the team, activating the Thrill of Battle may be a game-changer.

4) Skyler

Skyler's ability is perfect for rushers (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

This active ability sends a sonic wave forward, damaging five Gloo Walls within 50 range. However, there is a cooldown time of 85 seconds. Moreover, each Gloo Wall deployed will result in HP recovery starting from 5-points.

Skyler is the optimal pick for rushers since it can shatter the enemy's Gloo Wall, putting them in a terrible overall position. In addition to gaining health points after placing their Gloo Walls, it can mean the difference during a fight.

3) Dimitri

The ability creates an immovable healing zone (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri produces a 3.5m diameter immovable healing zone. Allies inside this zone regain 3 health per second and have the option to self-recover if they are knocked out. This zone lasts for 10 seconds, and gamers can activate it after a cooldown of 85 seconds.

This ability is extremely similar to that of Alok, although with a lower healing component. However, the capacity to self-revive compensates for this. Gamers may use Kapella to regain more HP after resurrecting.

2) K

K is a good option for Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

K's ability increases the maximum EP by 50 and has two game modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The first raises the EP conversion rate by 500%. In contrast, the second allows players to recover three EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150. Gamers have the option to switch between the modes every 3 seconds.

This Free Fire character is an excellent choice as it can be used to heal without using medkits until enough EP is available. In the battle royale mode, they will have enough EP at the start of the match, which can be converted to HP when needed. In Clash Squad mode, users may alternately consume mushrooms and set the mode to Jiu-Jitsu to receive continual healing.

1) Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat is most carried ability in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

It creates a 5-meter-wide aura that provides a 10% increase in movement speed and restores 5 health per second over the course of 5 seconds. The effects of this ability do not stack up, and it has an initial cooldown time of 70 seconds.

Alok has always been one of the most picked characters in the battle royale title, primarily due to its healing effect. Players primarily use it to regain health points, while movement speed is an added advantage. Moreover, the ability only has a cooldown time of 50 seconds, making it perfect for all game modes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the Free Fire MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

