2B Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Free Fire and its MAX variant enjoy tremendous support in the Indian subcontinent as the game's audience continues to grow. This has helped players from various regions pursue a career in streaming and content creation.

Sandesh Tamang, well-known in the game’s community as 2B Gamer, is generally listed among the game’s most popular YouTubers in the region. He has over 5.62 million subscribers and is well-known for his excellent gameplay skills and witty commentary.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 133688778. He is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Diamond 2 in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 1759 solo matches and has won 230 games, approximating a win rate of 13.07%. With 4971 eliminations and 1802 headshots under his belt, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot percentage of 36.25%.

2B Gamer has made 3103 appearances in duo matches and secured 456 wins, equating to a win rate of 14.69%. The Nepalese star has acquired 9590 frags with 3877 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.62 and a headshot percentage of 40.43%.

Sandesh Tamang has played 16664 squad matches and has 3622 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 21.73%. He has chalked up 55687 frags and bagged 22873 headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 4.27 and a headshot percentage of 41.07%.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire MAX ranked season, 2B Gamer has played seven ranked duo matches. He has secured 24 eliminations with 15 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot percentage of 62.50%.

2B Gamer has also played 150 squad matches with his team and has won 28 times, leading to a win rate of 18.66%. He has notched 547 kills in the squad matches with 194 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot percentage of 35.47%.

Note: 2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 10 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

2B Gamer’s monthly earnings through the YouTube channel are approximately around $3.8K to $60.2K. The user’s revenue for the entire year is approximately between $45.2K and $722.7K.

YouTube channel

Sandesh began the 2B Gamer YouTube channel in late 2019, and the channel has attracted enormous viewership. By mid-2020, he had less than 300k members, indicating a slow start to the year. Since then, however, his channel has seen massive growth, and he ended the year with 1.2 million subscribers.

This number has just crossed five million and continues to rise. The YouTuber is just shy of 1200 uploads (which have garnered 613.697 million views). He has also gained 160k followers and 14.809 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish