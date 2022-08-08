Action Bolt's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, channel views, and more (May 2022)

Anup Mondal was one of the first Indian Free Fire players to begin creating content around the game. He started his journey in early 2018 and has been able to amass a large audience with his electrifying and precise gameplay.

The channel currently has more than 1.37 million subscribers. Anup can be seen regularly streaming the battle royale title and playing matches to push his rank in the BR mode.

Action Bolt's Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Action Bolt's Free Fire MAX ID is 88651465, and he is also the leader of the Bolt Army guild. The YouTuber is ranked Grandmaster in the current BR-ranked season and Diamond 4 in the CS-ranked season.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Anup Mondal has competed in 2606 solo matches and earned 354 wins, resulting in a win rate of 13.58. With 4733 eliminations and 1513 headshots, the content creator maintains a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 31.97%.

He has made 1852 appearances in duo matches and has won 412 games, maintaining a win rate of approximately 22.24%. He has secured 5033 kills and 1293 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot percentage of 25.69%.

He has scored 20102 Booyahs in 36842 squad matches, retaining a win rate of 54.56%. He has notched 165935 kills and 44307 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 9.91 and a headshot percentage of 26.70%.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has only featured in 2686 squad matches and has bettered the opposition in 1696 games, corresponding to a win rate of 63.14%. He has secured 19957 eliminations and 5476 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 19.75 and a headshot percentage of 28%.

He has not competed in any ranked solo or duo games this season.

Note: Action Bolt's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 8 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

Action Bolt's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Anup Mondal's monthly revenue through his YouTube channel is estimated to be within the range of $613 and $9.8K. The approximated earning figures are between $7.4K and $117.7K.

YouTube channel

Action Bolt was undoubtedly one of the first Indian Free Fire players to create content around the battle royale title on YouTube. Anup Mondal began his adventure at the start of 2018 and has already uploaded more than 570 videos with over 130 million views.

He began 2020 with around 300k subscribers, and the channel surpassed 344k subscribers by October of the same year. Action Bolt has experienced accelerated growth since then, surpassing one million subscribers in the second half of 2021. He is now closing in on 1,400,000 subscribers.

In the last 30 days alone, the content creator has gained 10k subscribers and 2.452 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish