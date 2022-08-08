Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Sarfraj, aka Helping Gamer, has become one of the most prominent Indian YouTubers to create content related to Garena Free Fire. He started his channel to help users in the community by providing guides on various topics like events and more.

At the moment, Helping Gamer has 7.87 million subscribers, alongside a view count surpassing the 584 million mark. The famous personality also possesses more than 2.31 million followers on Booyah!, i.e., Garena’s platform for content creation.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX details

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 517121909, and his IGN is H.G_Sarfraj. He is the leader of the H.G_ARMY guild, whose ID number is 1007786301.

He is currently ranked Diamond II and Diamond III in Battle Royale and Clash Squad, respectively. The stats maintained by the content creator are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has participated in 2877 solo games and has converted 174 of them into wins, leading to a win rate of 6.04%. He has gathered 4984 kills and 1311 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 26.30%.

The player has made 2930 appearances in the duo mode and has come out on top on 188 occasions, possessing a win rate of 6.41%. With 5570 frags and 1303 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03 and a headshot percentage of 23.39%.

Sarfraj has also competed in 7234 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 1175, corresponding to a win rate of 16.24%. He has 16721 eliminations and 4883 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 29.20%.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current season, the streamer has played three solo games and has bagged three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.00. There are no headshots within those kills.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has made four appearances and has two frags for a K/D ratio of 0.50. He has one headshot for a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Finally, the internet star has played 24 squad matches and secured three victories, ensuring a win rate of 12.50%. He has 78 eliminations and 30 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.71 and a headshot percentage of 38.46%.

Note: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing (8 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Earnings of Helping Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

Helping Gamer’s monthly and yearly income is between $1.1K and $17.8K and $13.4K and $214K, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Helping Gamer’s channel dates to April 2018, and he has frequently posted Free Fire-related videos since 2019. There are currently more than 1080 uploads, out of which the most-watched one has gained 11 million.

According to Social Blade, he has lost 10 thousand subscribers and gained 4.458 million views in the last 30 days.

Helping Gamer also has another channel named MASK BOY VLOGS. It has 48.6 thousand subscribers, but he has not uploaded any videos.

