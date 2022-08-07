B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Free Fire content creation has grown in popularity worldwide, and B2K, aka Born2Kill, is one of the most prominent figures to emerge from the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region. The Tunisian YouTuber is best known for his outstanding gameplay and skills, with many fans wanting to replicate his playing style and gameplay.

As of this writing, B2K's primary channel has 8.96 million subscribers and 592.884 million views. He has gained 60 thousand subscribers and 4.921 million views in the last 30 days.

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID is 320653047. He is currently ranked Gold I and Bronze I in Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

The YouTuber maintains the following stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played 1410 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has come out on top on 173 occasions, converting to a win rate of 12.26%. He has garnered 4650 kills and 1503 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.76 and a headshot percentage of 32.32%.

In duo matches, the content creator has bettered foes in 510 of the 3139 appearances, leading to a win rate of 16.24%. With 14815 frags and 5303 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 5.64 and a headshot percentage of 35.79%.

The famous personality has further competed in 9428 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1696, corresponding to a win rate of 17.98%. At a K/D ratio of 7.09 and a headshot percentage of 33.34%, he has 54812 kills and 18276 headshots.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the game’s ongoing ranked season, B2K has played one squad game but has failed to secure a win or even a kill.

Also, Born2Kill has not played any games in the duo or solo modes.

CS Career

B2K's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Coming to the Clash Squad game mode, B2K has featured in 2088 matches and bag 1725 victories for a win rate of 82.61%. He has accumulated 25740 kills and 11756 headshots, upholding a KDA of 4.44 and a headshot percentage of around 45.67%.

Note: B2K’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (7 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

B2K’s monthly income

Monthly income of B2K from the main channel as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of B2K from its primary channel - "Born2Kill" - ranges between $1.2K and $19.7K. Meanwhile, yearly income is projected to range from $14.8K to $236.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Essentially, the Born2Kill YouTube channel is run by two brothers, Moez and Walid. They have frequently been posting content over the past few years, with the oldest one dating to May 2019. There are currently over 420 uploads to their name, the most-watched of which has over 15 million views.

Apart from this, they run numerous channels named ‘B2K,’ ‘B2K Highlights,’ and ‘B2K Shorts,' having 1.38 million, 374k, and 185k subscribers, respectively.

