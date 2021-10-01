How to win more matches and improve win ratio in Free Fire

Securing a Booyah in Free Fire gets harder as skill levels improve. Bots are replaced with real players, and tactics once viable seem useless.

Be that as it may, winning matches and improving the win ratio is not an impossible task. With some practice, a hint of luck, and following a few tips, every player can ensure a higher win rate.

Top five suggestions to improve win ratio in Free Fire

5) Perfect one playstyle: Passive or Aggressive

The first thing to increase their win ratio is deciding which playstyle suits them and practicing it until it becomes second nature. There are a few playstyles to choose from, but two of them are the most common — Passive and Aggressive.

The passive playstyle in Free Fire is usually adopted by beginners, campers, and those who want to loot to secure good gear. The goal is to play it safe and avoid fights if possible while making it to the end zones.

On the other hand, an aggressive playstyle usually involves gamers actively seeking out opponents for eliminations. Their goal is to earn as many eliminations as possible during a match.

Both playstyles are viable in Free Fire, but users need to decide which one suits them better. Once that decision has been made, all that's left to do is practice until it's perfected.

4) Try to maintain a high ground advantage after every rotation

Rotating plays a crucial role in Free Fire. It allows players to stay ahead of their opponents to avoid getting pinned down or get into position behind opponents for a quick elimination.

While rotating itself is a powerful tactic when executed properly, gamers should try and secure high ground after every rotation to make the most of it. This will ensure that they have a clear line of sight and will be able to spot enemies coming from afar.

Additionally, it will also allow users to locate the next area they want to rotate to.

3) During a 1v1, try to open engagement from afar

Improving the win ratio in Free Fire means that players need to win every fight to secure a Booyah. While it sounds like a challenging task, there is an easy way to ensure a higher probability of winning every engagement.

During a 1v1 fight, gamers should always try to fire the first few shots from a distance. Managing to cause damage will force the opponent to hide and heal, essentially making them waste their medkits and even their gloo walls if they are in open ground.

2) Always loot early game before looking for fights

An essential tip to remember when wanting to improve the win ratio in Free Fire is to loot as much as possible. Often, users land, pick up a weapon, and fan out in search of eliminations.

While this method may work for some, not everyone will be that lucky and may get eliminated early. To avoid this, gamers need to loot as much as possible to secure good weapons, armor, and supplies. Without these utilities, winning a match will become impossible.

1) Focus on landing headshots to maximize damage output

Landing headshots in Free Fire are not just for showing off skills. They are by far the best way to eliminate enemies quickly and efficiently without taking damage.

Improving headshots is a good way to improve the win ratio, as opponents won't have a chance to gain the upper hand. This will allow players to secure a Booyah with ease in every match.

