Best Free Fire MAX character combinations to use for rank push in May 2022

Character combinations are one of the most heavily debated aspects of Free Fire MAX. While each character in the game possesses a unique skill that has the potential to change the course of the match completely, the option to combine abilities adds another layer of interest to this feature.

There are three slots available for each character, which may be unlocked by spending Gold or Diamond. However, the developers have imposed some limitations, such as that users can only have one active ability in any combination.

Having proper character combinations becomes even more vital in ranked matches when players look to push their ranks. A superior combination could easily translate to better prospects of winning encounters and even games.

Note: The choice of characters and their combination in Free Fire MAX is entirely subjective. This article expresses the writer's ideas. Other powerful characters, such as A124, Skyler, Dimitri, and others, may be used to create incredible combinations.

Best Free Fire character combination to push rank (MAX version)

1) K + Miguel + Dasha + Shirou

K: Master of All

K (Image via Garena)

Master of All is an active ability that raises the maximum EP by 50. The ability is divided into two distinct modes. The first is Jiu-jitsu, offering a 500 percent increase in the EP conversion rate for all allies within a 6m range.

Meanwhile, Psychology mode recovers three EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Gamers can switch between the two modes every three seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel (Image via Garena)

For every kill individual scores in Free Fire MAX, they will gain 30 EP with the help of Crazy Slayer.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Garena)

Dasha's ability affects two distinct aspects of Free Fire. It reduces the fall-related damage by 30% while simultaneously cutting the amount of time required to recover from these falls by 60%. Meanwhile, the recoil buildup is lowered by 6%, and the maximum recoil is reduced by 6%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Garena)

Damage Delivered is activated when foes hit players within an 80m range. The attacker will be tagged for six seconds. The initial shot against this opponent will deal with 50% additional armor penetration.

K is a vital part of his combination in Free Fire MAX since it enables users to recover HP via increased EP to HP conversion rate. The character has become self-sufficient in terms of EP production in previous patches.

Additionally, Miguel gives the incentive to take the next step and play aggressively since the EP will be restored following the frag.

Meanwhile, Dasha's Partying On is a must-have for novice and seasoned gamers. Recoil reduction simplifies the usage of SMGs and assault weapons across ranges. With Shirou, players will now be able to deliver shots with increased armor penetration.

2) Alok + Moco + Jai + Luqueta

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok (Image via Garena)

Drop the Beat in Free Fire generates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and provides additional healing effects. It will regain 5 HP for 5 seconds; however, these effects will not be compounded, and the cooldown will be 45 seconds.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco (Image via Garena)

Moco tags the shot enemies for two seconds, and this info is also shared with the teammates. Thus, in a way, the bullets will have tracers when shooting them.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai (Image via Garena)

After knocking down an opponent, Jai's Raging Reload is activated. The gun's magazine is automatically replenished to 30% of its capacity. It is limited to ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and shotguns.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Each frag increases the player's maximum HP by ten. However, this is capped at 50.

Since its release, Alok has long been a fan favorite in Free Fire, owing to its tremendous healing power. Users may rely on Drop the Beat to regain HP without using medkits while gaining some agility.

Moco is a favorite of many gamers because she can provide critical information when they have tagged their opponents. Hence, it can be used regardless of the character combination.

Jai, on the other hand, is advantageous in that it automatically reloads the gun magazine after knocking out opponents, ensuring that players are always prepared to battle again at any range. Luqueta will increase the maximum HP to 250 after a specific amount of frags, which is an excellent perk in battle royale mode.

3) Wukong + Jota + Hayato + D-Bee

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Wukong transforms into a bush, but at a cost of 20% reduced movement speed, which lasts for 10 seconds. This transformation will terminate when players attack an opponent. It has a 300-second cooldown, but this even resets when Wukong defeats an opponent.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

Jota regains HP when gamers shoot the enemy. Additionally, 10% of one's HP is regained after defeating an opponent.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Bushido is an excellent ability to have in a character combination in Free Fire. With every 10% reduction in maximum HP, this ability increases armor penetration by 7.5%.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee (Image via Garena)

D-Bee is incredibly beneficial for users who fire while moving. It will boost movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20% when the above conditions are fulfilled.

The combination is intended for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire MAX, characterized by fast and short encounters with shotguns and SMGs.

Wukong's abilities will aid players in closing the distance and then decimating them with shotguns and SMGs. Meanwhile, gamers may rely on Jota's ability to replenish HP on every frag in every mode in Free Fire.

D-Bee is especially useful when SMGs are being used since individuals may run and fire down their opponents with enhanced precision. Hayato becomes particularly useful in close-range encounters since it aids in more armor penetration when the HP is depleted.

Note: The abilities mentioned in the article are at their lowest level. Gamers may improve these to get additional benefits.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar