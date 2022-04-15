Free Fire Ranked Season 27 release date, time and free rewards revealed

Free Fire features two unique ranking systems: one for Battle Royale and another for Clash Squad. Each of them has a duration of around two months and does not affect the others. Battle Royale Ranked Season 26 ended today, and the next Ranked Season 27 has already started.

All rankings have been reset, and the end-of-season rewards have been distributed to the players. Numerous gamers have already begun their ascent to the top of the ladder to fulfill their desire to reach Grandmaster.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the country should refrain from downloading or playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX with their existing accounts.

Free Fire Ranked Season 27 start date, time and more

Battle Royale Ranked Season 27 commenced in Free Fire on 15 April 2022 at around 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). The season will be available for about two months and will conclude on 16 June 2022.

Rewards

The season end rewards (Image via Garena)

Gamers will receive several rewards for climbing up the tiers in Free Fire. Rank-up Rewards are as follows:

Bronze II: Summon Airdrop, Scan and 5x Rank Tokens

Bronze III: Bonfire, Resupply Map and 10x Rank Tokens

Silver I: S27 Silver Banner, 2x Summon Airdrops, and 20x Rank Tokens

Silver II: Summon Airdrop, 2x Resupply Map, and 30x Rank Tokens

Silver III: Bonfire, 2x Scan, and 40x Rank Tokens

Gold I: S27 Gold Banner, SPAS 12 - S27 Exclusive: Caroline, and 50x Rank Tokens

Gold II: 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card (3d), and 70x Rank Tokens

Gold III: 2x Bonfire, 2x Summon Airdrop, and 90x Rank Tokens

Gold IV: 2x Summon Airdrop, 2x Resupply Map, and 110x Rank Tokens

Platinum I: S27 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card - 3 Days, and 150x Rank Tokens

Platinum II: Bonfire, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, and 200x Rank Tokens

Platinum III: 3x Scan, 2x Summon Airdrop, and 250x Rank Tokens

Platinum IV: 3x Gold, 3x Resupply Map, and 300x Rank Tokens

Diamond I: S27 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card - 3 Days, and 350x Rank Tokens

Diamond II: 3x Bonfire, 2x Fragment Crate, and 425x Rank Tokens

Diamond III: 3x Resupply Map, 3x Fragment Crate, and 525x Rank Tokens

Diamond IV: 3x Summon Airdrop, 3x Gold Royale, and 625x Rank Tokens

Heroic: S27 Heroic Banner, S27 Heroic Jacket, and Season 27 Heroic Avatar

Master: S27 Master Banner, S27 Master Avatar + 200x Universal Fragment

Season Rewards for the Grandmaster tiers will be provided to players retaining their specific BR rankings until the end of the season within Free Fire:

Grandmaster I: Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster II: Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster III: Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster IV: Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Tier resets

The tier reset (Image via Garena)

As the season has concluded, the Free Fire players' rankings have reset, and their performance in the previous season determines their new starting tier. The following are the specifics about the rank reset in Free Fire:

Bronze I and Bronze II resets to Bronze I

Bronze III and Silver I resets to Bronze II

Silver II and Silver III resets to Silver I

Gold I and Gold II resets to Silver II

Gold III and Gold IV resets to Silver III

Platinum I and II resets to Gold I

Platinum III and IV resets to Gold II

Diamond I resets to Gold III

Diamond II resets to Gold IV

Diamond III and Diamond IV resets to Platinum I

Heroic resets to Platinum III

Master resets to Diamond I

Thus, at most, players will drop down to the Diamond tier at most, offering a better option for the rank push.

