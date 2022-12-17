How to generate Free Fire OB38 Advance Server Activation Code

Free Fire OB37 arrived in November 2022 and brought Arvon pet, Football Fable Campaign, the new CS-Ranked Season, gun balancing, game mode adjustments, and much more. Garena is gearing up for the release of the OB38 patch, which is expected to arrive in January 2023.

Thus, the release date of the forthcoming Advance Server is also out, and players can expect the launch to take place on December 23, 2022. Although there are still some days before the arrival of the OB38 Advance Server, one can register for the testing phase right now via the program's official website.

The following section will explore the step-by-step guide on generating Advance Server Activation Code for Free Fire OB38.

Garena Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: A guide to generating the Activation Code

Here's how you can generate the Activation Code before the release of the OB38 Advance Server program for Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: To open the official website of Advance Server, use the direct link given here.

To register, use your Google or Facebook ID to log in on the official website of the Advance Server program (Image via Garen)

Step 2: You can use either Google or Facebook account to sign in on the official website to ensure registration.

You will have to use the Gmail or Facebook ID linked to your FF or FF MAX game account. However, if you don't have a profile, create one or bind your Player ID after using the Guest login method.

Fill in your active email address and press the Join Now! button to complete the registration for the OB38 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, you must fill in your active email and click the Join Now! button.

The website will take a few seconds to confirm the details and redirect you to the download page where the Activation Code and APK link are listed.

Copy the Adctivation and save it in your notes, so that you can use it after installing the OB38 Advance Server APK file (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can copy the Activation Code and save it in your device's notes. However, the download link is currently unavailable, so you can return later to get the APK file for the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server.

Advance Server APK is expected to launch on December 23

Schedule for the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The modified APK client for the OB38 Advance Server is expected to become available on the download page on December 23. At that point, one can use the Download button to get the APK file and activate it using the Activation Code generated in the procedure mentioned above.

Players must register for the program to get the Activation Code quickly. After the release, the code sometimes doesn't get generated, and they will not be able to access the test server on time in such cases.

The OB38 Advance Server will culminate on December 30, 2022, and the update is expected to roll out in the second week of January 2023.

