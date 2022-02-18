Is Free Fire MAX the same as Garena Free Fire?

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are essentially the same game as the former is an enhanced variant of the latter. Garena launched the MAX version in 2021 to offer similar gameplay to the original game but with improved quality of graphics and animations. Hence, one can spot some differences in both games.

Most of these dissimilarities are noticeable in graphics, animations, and the default character outfits.

Apart from that, both games operate on the same server, which implies that gamers can play using the same accounts in either game. Furthermore, both games also share the same in-game events and items.

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX: The similarities and dissimilarities

Similarities

Both games have identical items and features (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, one can use the same account in both games that will help users to synchronize their in-game data. Players can customize their characters on either game, and the other will reflect changes.

Both games share the same server (Image via Garena)

The games offer the same number of game modes, custom room options, characters, pets, events, and collectibles. Due to synchronization, one can buy their favorite item in both games using the same account.

Dissimilarities

The MAX variant has a 360° lobby design (Image via Garena)

There are not many differences that one can spot between Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. One such dissimilarity is the former's lobby design, which has a more elaborate and intricate design. One can rotate the lobby in 360° movement.

Another fundamental difference is the animations and quality of graphics. Free Fire MAX is supposed to be the enhanced variant of Free Fire, which one can spot in the improved graphic optimization in the former.

Apart from that, players can also notice a minimal difference in-game physics in the MAX variant. One can also spot the difference in the default outfits of the characters in each game.

How to access Free Fire IDs using the MAX variant in India?

One can download Free Fire MAX from the Play Store (Image via Google Play)

The Indian government has blocked Free Fire alongside 53 other apps, and readers can read the reasons for the ban here. However, the MAX variant has been excluded from the ban list, so it is still available in the country via Google Play.

Therefore, players who want to access their Free Fire IDs can do the same using the MAX variant as both BR shooters operate on the same game servers. Players can follow the steps given below to access their IDs using Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Play Store app and browse the Free Fire MAX app using the search box.

Step 2: Locate and download the app in the results shown by the store. Players should use Wi-Fi (if available) as the download size is 0.93 GB.

Step 3: After the successful installation, open the app and log in using the same account (FB, Google, or any other) that they used in Free Fire. The game will automatically recognize the account, and players will have access to their Free Fire accounts once again.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha