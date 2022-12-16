Free Fire pet name style guide: Steps to create unique names

With the increasing size of Garena Free Fire's userbase, players often take different measures to retain their uniqueness in the game. Many customize their appearance by using various outfits and accessories, while others usually change their in-game names to ones that are trending.

Like their monikers in FF, players can also customize the names of their pets. The default names for these companions can be altered multiple times, and the first-time customization does not cost anything, be it Diamonds or a Name Change Card. However, from the second time onwards, one will have to pay 290 Diamonds to change their pets' names.

Pets in Garena Free Fire: How to generate unique and stylish names for them (2022)

You can find plenty of suggestions for FF nicknames for Player IDs, guilds, and pets on name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

Those who want stylish and unique nicknames for their pets can use a name generator website. Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) and Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) are two of the most popular websites that offer a plethora of trendy suggestions for IGNs, guild names, and pet names.

Furthermore, if you want to insert unique symbols and use impressive fonts, you can use Lingojam (https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker) to generate a creative pet name.

Use the links mentioned above to open a name generator website on your device (Image via Free Fire Name)

You can follow the steps given below to learn how to create unique names for pets in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant:

Step 1: Open any browser on your device and use one of the links next to the names of the websites provided earlier.

Step 2: Explore the listed suggestions on the chosen website or generate a pet name using fonts and symbols.

Step 3: After generating your desired pet name or choosing a suggestion, copy the same to your clipboard and close the tab.

Step 4: Launch the latest FF or FF MAX version on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. Open the game on the same device that you copied the pet name on. If you are using a PC, install an Android emulator to access the game.

Step 5: Log into the game using your preferred platform and tap the screen to access the game.

Many players lose in-game progress, stats, purchases, Diamonds, collections, and other data after uninstalling or updating the game because they use guest accounts. To ensure that doesn't happen, bind your guest account to guard your progress and synchronize Free Fire with its MAX version.

Open the pet section in the FF or FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 6: After entering the game, open the Pet section to view the character companions you own in the Garena-backed battle royale game.

Use the copied name to make the changes for free in FF and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 7: Select your desired pet and tap on the Edit icon given beside its name. You can paste the new name here and confirm the changes.

It's worth bearing in mind that the game will not charge you anything the first time you do this.

